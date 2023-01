The National Weather Service says strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of the East Texas region this afternoon through tonight. "All modes of severe weather will be possible over the next 24 hours, including tornadoes," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued Monday morning. "The tornado threat will come in both the traditional Supercell form, and eventually the QLCS form. Given the strongly sheared environment, a few of these tornadoes could be strong. Heavy rain and isolated flash flooding may also become a concern, but that is more likely in the portions of our area under a Flood Watch."

PANOLA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO