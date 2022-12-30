ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Abingdon, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Gate City High School basketball team will have a game with EB Stanley Middle School on January 02, 2023, 14:00:00.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Bucs enjoy second SoCon victory

LEXINGTON, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, Desmond Oliver could enjoy the final minute of a game. That’s because East Tennessee State took care of business in plenty of time.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Water damage forces Boone out of Snyder Gym for rest of season

It has been a difficult year for Daniel Boone athletic teams in terms of facilities. The latest trouble spot was water damage that will keep the Trailblazers’ basketball teams from playing in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium for the rest of the season.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

No. 8 Vols host Bulldogs in SEC matchup

KNOXVILLE — No. 8 Tennessee puts its perfect home record on the line Tuesday night when Mississippi State visits Thompson-Boling Arena for a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup. The Vols (12-2, 1-0) and Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1) meet at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SWVA legislative agenda in 2023

GATE CITY - While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation already has a core agenda when the session starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative districts...
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 3

Jan. 3, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Nashville Banner reported, “Governor Taylor claims to have a never failing remedy for a cold. At least he claims that it has never failed to cure him. He is just back from a visit in East Tennessee, where he tried it out and declared today that it worked like a charm.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Conley Victor Oaks

Conley Victor Oaks, 43, Unicoi passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was a native of Johnson City but had lived most of his life in Unicoi. Conley was a son of the late Roger and Linda Ayers Oaks. Conley was a member of Buffalo Freewill Baptist Church in Unicoi. He loved watching Moonshiners on TV and loved all types of 18 Wheelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Jewell Fender and his uncles, Sammy Oaks, Fred Ayers, Rob Ayers and Raymond Ayers.
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners prepare for a 'busy' new year

The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year. Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kilgore: Pound charter repeal off the table

POUND – One year ago, First District Delegate Terry Kilgore introduced House Bill 904 to revoke Pound’s charter. After two years of council wrangling, lawsuits, dissolution of the town’s police force and loss of the water and sewer system due to mismanagement, Pound was ending 2021 with no quorum on town council and a pending lawsuit to remove then-mayor Stacey Carson from office.
POUND, VA
Johnson City Press

New Years party ends in shooting death at Monarch Apartments

One man died early New Year’s Day when shots were fired during an altercation at a party at the Monarch Apartments complex. Johnson City police responded to the call at 1119 University Parkway. Apt. No. 4205, about 2:30 a.m. A Police Department news release said officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Boil water advisory updated in Washington County

UPDATE 9:21 A.M.: According to officials, the boil water advisory for Conklin Road from the intersection of Old State Route 34 to the intersection of Jackson and Taylor Bridge, and the surrounding areas whose water was restored Thursday has been lifted. Officials say that samples taken after the system was restarted indicate no restrictions on […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Explosives company will not pursue Lee County rezoning

JONESVILLE – The owner of an explosives company seeking to locate in Lee County will not contest the county planning commission’s rejection of a rezoning. County Community Development Director Richard Johnson said Thursday that Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford sent an email that day stating that he would not ask the county Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of a 94-acre site in the county’s Seminary section.
LEE COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN

Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
BRISTOL, TN

