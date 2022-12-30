Read full article on original website
KTBS
Greenwood residents urged to conserve water usage
GREENWOOD, La. -- Monday's storms are getting the blame for water woes in Greenwood. Mayor Brad Edwards said Tuesday in a social media post the storm shut down the town's pump at Caddo Lake. That means no water can be pumped to the plant. Town crews are working to get...
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Driving in high water
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about staying safe while driving in standing water on the roads. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
KTBS
SWEPCO continues to restore power across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO customers across the region are dealing with power outages Monday in the wake of severe weather. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 2,900 customers were without service at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to...
KTBS
SWEPCO reporting power outages across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. – SWEPCO customers across the region are dealing with power outages Monday in the wake of severe weather. Due to downed trees and powerlines, more than 4,400 customers were without service at 9 p.m. Crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power...
KTBS
Fire destroys 2-story home on Sprague Street
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home is now a total loss after catching a fire overnight. Around 3:15 a.m., about 30 firefighters responded to a 2-story wood structure in the 1600 block of Sprague Street. The home was fully involved when they arrived and Shreveport fire attacked the flames from outside.
KTBS
Severe weather sweeps across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Violent weather capped off the long New Year's weekend across the ArkLaTex. Footage from KTBS 3 viewer Brooke Arbuckle shows a funnel cloud moving across the sky in the Belmont community of Sabine Parish. The Storm Prediction Center had the ArkLaTex under an enhanced risk of severe...
KTBS
Severe weather outbreak possible on Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Stormy weather is in the forecast for Monday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under an Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms. High winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain are possible. The Shreveport National Weather Service has the area under a Flood Watch for...
KTBS
Villa Norte shooting victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
KTBS
Shooting at apartment sends one to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
KTBS
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
