ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WATCH: Cowboys stretch lead as Prescott-Schultz for second TD

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEAOE_0jyK9U7W00

While the mistakes are aplenty in Nashville, quarterback Dak Prescott and tight end Dalton Schultz continue to connect for big plays when it matters. The pair started off the second half with a touchdown and elected to do the same to start the fourth quarter.

On a 2nd-and-7 at the Titans 10-yard line, Prescott lobbed one up and Schultz ripped it down in the corner of the endzone to make it a 24-13 game in Tennessee. The franchise-tag tight end hasn’t been the touchdown scorer some expected him to be but he’s got seven catches for 56 yards and two scores on the road. After the latest grab, Dallas holds a 24-13 lead with under 12 minutes to play.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Family of Bills S Damar Hamlin releases statement

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized. According to a released from the team, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday evening. He collapsed in the midst of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Following CPR being administered, he was sent to a nearby hospital. He is listed in critical...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer Max Ponce commits to Tennessee

Lander University transfer Max Ponce has committed to Tennessee rugby. The 5-foot-10, 230-pound scrum-half is from Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee won its third consecutive SCRC championship in 2022, defeating South Carolina, 27-22, on Nov. 12. The 2022 campaign was the first for Tennessee under head coach Scott...
FRANKLIN, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy