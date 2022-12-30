Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Martin County declares state of emergency over ongoing water issues
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Another county in our area has declared a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues. Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty made the announcement late Friday evening. Lafferty said in a video shared on the Martin County, KY Fiscal Court Facebook page the designation will help officials request additional resources.
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
4 emergency crews respond to pedestrian hit in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s […]
WSAZ
Cyber attack halts operations at Lawrence County Recorder’s Office
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Recorder’s Office is unable to access its online records system after a cyber attack on Christmas Day. The office uses a Columbus, Ohio-based vendor for its online records system. Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager says that the system was taken offline when suspicious activity was detected.
wymt.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash late last week left one Pike County man dead. Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened just after 10:30 Friday night on U.S. 460 in Elkhorn City. When police got to the scene, they discovered a car, driven by Chase Caudill, 20, of...
WSAZ
Addiction Recovery Care treatment center expects surge of clients in new year
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - As the new year kicks off, many are getting started on resolutions. A Louisa-based treatment center is ready to help with a special kind of resolution, overcoming addiction. Officials at Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) say January is one of their busiest times. “Every January, we see...
WSAZ
Police release identity of body found along river bank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to law enforcement, a body found along the Ohio river bank last week has been identified as a missing woman. The body discovered on Friday, December 30 in Ironton, behind the floodwall on Second Street was that of Alicia Livingston Saul, the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office reports.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman
IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office warning of new scam in their county
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are warning people in their county about a new scam that has recently popped up. In a Facebook post, deputies say someone claiming to be from the power company calls and will ask you for payment over the phone or your service will be disconnected.
20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky
ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County. According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City. Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, […]
q95fm.net
Pikeville Medical Center’s First Baby of 2023
The Pikeville Medical Center announced that the hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born earlier this morning at 1:35 am. The baby is a boy with the name Remington Joe Luster. Remington weighs 7 pounds and 2.6 ounces and is 21 inches long. He was born to Desary Young and Bobby Luster with the delivering physician being Dr. Tiffany Thompson.
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
wchstv.com
A community mourns the loss of youth struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is in mourning following the death of a 13-year-old girl, who authorities said was struck by a Cabell County deputy cruiser Friday evening in Huntington. "I don't know what I would say to them. I don't know what I would say. I don't...
Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November
UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
WSAZ
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus driver has been arrested by West Virginia State Police following an accident that sent six students to the hospital back in September. According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed...
Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities on emotional well-being as well as health and safety. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, uninsured rates, and […]
WSAZ
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
WVNT-TV
Name of Cabell County deputy who hit and killed 13-year-old in Huntington released
UPDATE (11:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2): The name of the deputy who hit and killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington has been released. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Jeffrey Racer was driving the cruiser that struck and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson on Friday, Dec. 30.
