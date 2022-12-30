ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Martin County declares state of emergency over ongoing water issues

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Another county in our area has declared a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues. Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty made the announcement late Friday evening. Lafferty said in a video shared on the Martin County, KY Fiscal Court Facebook page the designation will help officials request additional resources.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
WSAZ

Cyber attack halts operations at Lawrence County Recorder’s Office

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Recorder’s Office is unable to access its online records system after a cyber attack on Christmas Day. The office uses a Columbus, Ohio-based vendor for its online records system. Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager says that the system was taken offline when suspicious activity was detected.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash late last week left one Pike County man dead. Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened just after 10:30 Friday night on U.S. 460 in Elkhorn City. When police got to the scene, they discovered a car, driven by Chase Caudill, 20, of...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Police release identity of body found along river bank

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to law enforcement, a body found along the Ohio river bank last week has been identified as a missing woman. The body discovered on Friday, December 30 in Ironton, behind the floodwall on Second Street was that of Alicia Livingston Saul, the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office reports.
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman

IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
IRONTON, OH
wymt.com

EKY sheriff’s office warning of new scam in their county

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are warning people in their county about a new scam that has recently popped up. In a Facebook post, deputies say someone claiming to be from the power company calls and will ask you for payment over the phone or your service will be disconnected.
WOWK 13 News

20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County. According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City. Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Pikeville Medical Center’s First Baby of 2023

The Pikeville Medical Center announced that the hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born earlier this morning at 1:35 am. The baby is a boy with the name Remington Joe Luster. Remington weighs 7 pounds and 2.6 ounces and is 21 inches long. He was born to Desary Young and Bobby Luster with the delivering physician being Dr. Tiffany Thompson.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November

UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities on emotional well-being as well as health and safety. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, uninsured rates, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy