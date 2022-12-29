ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cowboys escape Tennessee with 12th win of 2022, beat Titans 27-13

By K.D. Drummond
 4 days ago
The short week really isn’t kind to anyone, and it wasn’t to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17. Traveling to Tennessee to face a team that was sitting a large percentage of key players, Dallas’ win was never really in doubt, but they certainly weren’t at their most sharp. The club had three turnovers in the first half that allowed the game to still be close at the half, and the kind of domination one might expect from playing a QB who had only been on the opponent’s team for eight days never materialized.

Still, ugly games are more the norm than the aberration on Thursday Night Football, and the Cowboys were still able to come away with a double-digit win. Dak Prescott connected with TE Dalton Schultz for touchdowns on two separate occasions, leading the Cowboys to a comfortable 27-13 victory.

The win was Dallas’ 12th of the season, giving them back-to-back dozens for the first time since doing so four times in a row in the early 1990s during their dynastic run. Schultz was joined by another stellar effort from WR CeeDee Lamb, who caught 10+ passes for the second consecutive game and 100 yards for the third straight.

Dallas’ win keeps pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles, who still need to win a game in order to lock up the NFC East. The Eagles play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

