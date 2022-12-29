ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys center carted to locker room, OL shuffle ensues

By Cameron Burnett
 4 days ago
The Cowboys trip to Nashville hasn’t been a pretty one. Amidst all the mistakes, the status of center Tyler Biadasz is the focus for Dallas late in the third quarter. The third-year man out of Wisconsin has been a constant on the offensive line alongside right guard Zack Martin, but he needed two trainers’ help to reach the sideline before being carted to the locker room.

Amazingly, he wasn’t initially ruled out from returning, but then was after evaluation.

Biadasz had the weight of a defensive lineman come down on his right knee and tight end Jake Ferguson instantly waved to the sideline for help after the play. The injury didn’t look good for Biadasz and it’s another hit to an offensive line that’s had to adjust on multiple occasions in 2022. For now, the Cowboys make a big shift with Connor McGovern at center and slide Tyler Smith inside to left guard. Meanwhile, Jason Peters takes over at left tackle for Dallas.

On the first play with the new offensive line, quarterback Dak Prescott was hit for a roughing the passer penalty. With so many changes, the Dallas offense has to scramble with the playoffs around the corner.

