Dallas, TX

WATCH: Prescott, Schultz kick off second half with TD

By Cameron Burnett
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The first half for Dallas was one of their ugliest of the year for a multitude of reasons. A pair of drops on both sides of the ball with heavy impacted alongside an ill-advised interception from quarterback Dak Prescott made it a close game at half. Heading into the playoffs, the Cowboys have to clean up their play and the second half in Tennessee was their first opportunity to do so.

Kellen Moore continued the first-down runs, which prompted Prescott to force some throws on third down. A pair of defensive pass interference penalties bailed out an otherwise disappointing drive and Dallas delivered a necessary touchdown with Prescott finding tight end Dalton Schultz wide open for a score.

In a game where the Titans practically surrendered with so many players out, the Cowboys have looked mediocre often but a four-minute touchdown drive is a good response to start the second half.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

