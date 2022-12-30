Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small Town
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever
Framingham Defeats Douglas 54-40 For 2nd Win of the Season
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham High boys basketball team defeated Douglas High today, January 2 at home. The Flyers won 54-40 “against a scrappy” team, said head Coach Jason Gosselin. “My brother is doing a great job with his program & as an alum, I’m proud of him, my...
Willis James Larracey Jr., 96, WW II Army Veteran
NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.
Boivin Scores Twice To Lead Broncos Over Blackstone Valley Technical
FRAMINGHAm – Aidan Boivin scored two goals to lead the Keefe Tech hockey team over Blackstone Valley Technical on January 1, 2023. The Broncos won the game 5-3. Keefe Tech was ahead 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after two periods. Max Desautelle scored the game-winning goal in...
Community mourns loss of legendary Brockton High School basketball coach Victor Ortiz
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton community is mourning the loss of legendary Brockton High School basketball coach Victor Ortiz, a longtime educator who advocated for students learning English as a second language. Ortiz, a Vietnam veteran, died Monday at his home following a long illness, according to his obituary....
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
communityadvocate.com
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
The Swellesley Report
Car smacks into utility pole on Rte 16 near Wellesley-Natick line
We received numerous reports Monday afternoon around 3:30pm of a single-car accident on Rte. 16 just past the Natick line in Wellesley. The car smashed into a utility pole, breaking it in half. Crews worked to repair the pole as the sun went down. The car’s airbag deployed and the...
Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77
WAYLAND – Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Natick on November 29, 1945 the daughter of the late John C. Sullivan and Kathleen B. (Sewell) Sullivan. Mary...
Ashland Hosting Kindergarten Movie Night Friday
ASHLAND – The Ashland PTO will hold a Kindergarten Movie Night on Friday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Warren Elementary cafe. The event is free, but please no siblings. Come in jammies, and bring sleeping bag and pillow. Snacks and water will be provided. This is not...
WCVB
MBTA announces upcoming weekend service changes on Orange, Green, Red Lines in January
BOSTON — The MBTA is warning riders about upcoming service changes for the month of January on the Orange, Green and Red lines. The purpose of some of the weekend diversions is to accommodate the continued demolition of the Government Center Garage by private developer HYM Construction. Orange and...
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
Free COVID Testing at Project Beacon Site at St. Tarcisius Church Hall
FRAMINGHAM – With winter and the holidays upon us, more people are traveling and gathering together indoors. Celebrations could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Project Beacon test sites, including at St. Tarcisius Church Hall, Framingham, are ready to serve test takers. Appointments are easy to schedule and take...
Framingham Library’s SparkLab Hosting Shuttle Loom Workshop Wednesday For Teens
FRAMINGHAM – The SparkLab at the main Framingham Public Library will hold a shuttle loom workshop on Wednesday, January 4. The wokshop is for students in grades 5-8 and will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday/. Attendees will learn to use a shuttle loom and weave...
2023 Means No Parking on Even Side of Framingham Streets
FRAMINGHAM – With a new year, means no parking on even side of the streets in the City of Framingham, anymore. 2023 is an odd year and thus parking is now only allowed on the odd side of the streets. The City’s odd-even parking enforcement remains in effect in...
UPDATED: Lily is Back Home With Her Owner
UPDATE – The owner said Lily is back home as of Tuesday, January 3 at 10 a.m. FRAMINGHAM – Lily is missing from the Juniper Lane neighborhood in Framingham. If you have seen her please call 508-309-8317 or 508-649-4072.
Framingham Library To Screen Top Gun: Maverick on Friday Night
FRAMINGHAM – The main Framingham Public Library will screen the Top Gun sequel movie Maverick on Friday night, January 6. The PG-13 movie stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the Costin room. The 2022 film is...
Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee Announces Local Talent Participating at State House & TD Garden Events
BOSTON – The Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee today, December 29, announced a line-up of local talent acts that will participate in the swearing-in ceremony at the State House and the inaugural celebration at the TD Garden. “It was important for these inaugural celebrations to encompass the geographically diverse gifts we...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Free screening of Minions Rise of Gru at noon at the Costin room at the main Framingham Public Library. SparkLab at the main Framingham Library will hold a workshop on magic snowflakes from 2 to 4 p.m. Board game night at McAuliffe branch from 7 to 9 p.m. – Focus...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 165 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,202-square-foot home on Aldrich Avenue in Millbury that sold for $362,000.
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
