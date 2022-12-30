Read full article on original website
NBA
Keys to the Game: Nuggets 123, Celtics 111
The Nuggets woke up with hot hands to start off the New Year. As a result, this game was over before it even started. Denver was on fire from the opening tip and never cooled off during its matchup with the Celtics. The Nuggets shot an absurd 66.7 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from 3-point range during the opening frame en route to a 37-point quarter.
NBA
Pelicans release injury report ahead of Monday game in Philadelphia
NEW ORLEANS (23-13) Saturday loss at Memphis. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. To match their longest winning streak of the season, the Indiana Pacers will need to take down one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Riding four straight victories, the Pacers (21-17) can avenge an early-season loss to...
NBA
Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (hand) out indefinitely
Detroit Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III will reportedly be out of the lineup because of a right hand injury. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bagley is undergoing a further evaluation of his injury but will likely be out an extended period of time. The former No. 2 overall pick...
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Recap: Wizards win fifth straight game behind dominant frontcourt display
Thanks to stellar play from the frontcourt, the Wizards dominated the Bucks in Milwaukee 118-95 and have now won five straight games, their longest winning streak of the season. Six different Wizards scored in double figures, and Kyle Kuzma secured his second career triple-double. Daniel Gafford set the tone right...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NBA
Meaningful markers ahead for Pistons in season’s 2nd half
The Pistons will enter year four of Troy Weaver’s restoration next season. How they set their goals for 2023-24 and what they do to bolster the roster in the intervening months will be shaped largely by what happens over the second half of this season. That second half of the season starts this week. The next Pistons game, Game 41 at Golden State on Wednesday, marks the end of the first half.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
20-0 Blazers run digs too deep a hole for Pistons in loss
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 135-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. GHOST OF GRANT – The Pistons picked up in Portland to start 2023 where they left off in Minnesota to end 2022. After holding the Timberwolves to 40 points in the second half to enable a New Year’s eve comeback win from 18 down, the Pistons held Portland to 22 first-quarter points – and All-NBA star Damian Lillard to zero. Things were still going well deep into the second quarter, but Portland finished Monday’s first half on a 15-0 run over the final three minutes to take a 61-52 halftime lead. When the Trail Blazers scored the first five points of the second half, the Pistons found themselves in a 14-point hole. That prompted Dwane Casey to get a timeout a minute into the third quarter and a lineup change to downsize with Alec Burks replacing Isaiah Stewart. After a 7-0 Pistons run halved Portland’s lead, the Trail Blazers quickly pushed their margin back to 19. The prime culprit for Portland was Jerami Grant, who spent the past two seasons as the Pistons leading scorer before being traded in June for a draft pick that the Pistons parlayed into Jalen Duren via draft-night maneuvering by general manager Troy Weaver. Grant, averaging 22.0 points and shooting a career-best .439 from the 3-point line, scored 36 points to lead the Blazers, hitting 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. The Pistons took a season-low 18 attempts from the 3-point line. Their previous low was 23 on Dec. 21 at Philadelphia.
NBA
Preview: Wizards seek sixth straight win; battle Bucks in Milwaukee for second consecutive game
The Washington Wizards (17-21) are in the middle of their best stretch of the season. They've won six of their last seven games, including five straight. The Wizards beat the Bucks (23-13) on Sunday night by a final score of 118-95, and are now preparing for a rematch. Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
NBA
Late Push Not Enough For Hornets In Loss To Lakers
Smith Returns from Injury; Charlotte Hurt by Early Shot Selection Issues, Fast-Break Defense. Ten days ago, the Charlotte Hornets got the best of the Los Angeles Lakers in a chaotic finish out west and in the rematch on Monday night, the purple and gold returned the favor in similar fashion by sending the hosts to a 121-115 loss at Spectrum Center.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tues., Jan. 3
After a massive 11-game card on Monday, we have just three games on this Tuesday slate. That means we only have six teams to examine, leaving us with an extremely thin player pool. Many of the best players on this slate are on the injury report, so that makes things tough on us 24 hours in advance, but we’ll do our best to project who will play and who will sit.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Bulls
The Wine & Gold open up the calendar year 2023 against the same opponent they wrapped up 2022 against – taking on the Bulls in the first of two home games before embarking on a five-game Western Conference junket. On Saturday night, the Cavaliers improved to 2-0 against their...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023
New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
NBA
Grant Leads Versus Old Team, Payton II Debuts With New Team In Win Versus Pistons
Most of the buzz heading into Monday night’s game had to do with a player finally making his debut with his new team. But it was the performance of a player against his old team that proved to be the highlight of the night. Jerami Grant, in his first...
NBA
Pistons ring out ’22 with a rousing rally to win at Minnesota
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 116-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. NEW YEAR’S FIREWORKS – The Minnesota Timberwolves were angry coming into the game, losers of five in a row, and smelled blood in the water when they saw the Pistons limping into town with a 9-29 record and off a Friday loss at Minnesota. Sure enough, the Timberwolves took an 18-point first-quarter lead. It was still 14 at halftime. But the Pistons used a 15-3 run late in the third quarter to tie the game at 86 and then an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take an 11-point lead. Minnesota pulled within four and it looked like Dwane Casey’s bench – magnificent in a 65-point outing that saw all five players finish in double figures – was out of gas. But they sucked it up and made their New Year’s flight to Portland a happy journey in a win that left the home crowd booing the Timberwolves. Marvin Bagley III scored 18 to lead the bench, which also got 13 from Alec Burks, 12 from Hamidou Diallo and 11 apiece from Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder. Guards D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards combined for 27 points in the game’s first 10 minutes, each missing only one shot among 13 total attempts, to get Minnesota off and running. The Pistons cut their deficit to seven in the second quarter before a flurry of turnovers allowed Minnesota to restore its lead to 14 at the break. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 28 points, 17 to spark the third-quarter rally. But the night belonged to the bench, which turned the season around when Burks returned on Nov. 11. Since Nov. 18, the bench is averaging a league-best 48.1 points a game.
