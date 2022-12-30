ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Deputy shot, killed during traffic stop in California; suspect killed after pursuit

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D25HQ_0jyK3Xyx00

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A deputy in Riverside County, California, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday. The suspect was also reportedly killed during a pursuit with law enforcement.

A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to KTLA. The traffic stop occurred in Jurupa Valley, California, just before 2:45 p.m. near the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue

The deputy had pulled over a vehicle in Jurupa Valley and he was reportedly shot at some point, RCSO Facebook post said, according to The Associated Press. The deputy was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

RCSO confirmed Thursday evening the name of the deputy on Facebook.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the devastating death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our Department would to like thank the community and our allied agencies for the outpouring show of support during this tragedy,” said RCSO’s Facebook post.

Jurupa Valley Major Chris Barajas on Facebook confirmed that the suspect was later killed.

My thoughts are with his family and all our Law Enforcement Community,” said Barajas on Facebook.

According to KTTV, the incident ended in a large-scale pursuit where the suspect was shot by deputies on the 15 freeway by Norco. The suspect reportedly died after he was taken to the hospital.

Hours after the shooting, patrol cars and multiple motorcycle officers arrived at the hospital to escort a hearse with the deputy’s flag-draped casket to the county coroner’s office, according to the AP.

Both deadly shootings is under investigation. According to KTTV, it is unknown why Cordero had initiated the traffic stop in the first place. The suspect’s name has not yet been released. No further information has been released either.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Driver fatally shot on Southland freeway

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – A driver was fatally shot on the evening of Dec. 31, according to authorities. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. about a hit and run on the southbound 215 freeway. CHP simultaneously received calls of shots fired from the same location. Upon...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect

A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
REDLANDS, CA
Key News Network

DUI Driver Passes Out in Vehicle on 57 Freeway Exit

Glendora, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was found passed out in a vehicle on the northbound 57 Freeway at the Auto Center Drive exit Saturday morning in the city of Glendora. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers received a 911 call around 5:03 a.m., Dec. 31, regarding a driver...
GLENDORA, CA
kyma.com

Friends, family and colleagues mourn deceased CA deputy

JARUPA VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) - A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Jarupa Valley to honor Officer Isaiah Cordero. Cordero died of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the department is "deeply heartbroken" over the loss. According to reports,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check

Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
TUSTIN, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Riverside County Man Arrested for Armed Robbery After Threats Made to Shoot Victim Selling a Gaming Console, 2 Additional Suspects Still Wanted

January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Manhunt underway for Banning double murder suspect

A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large Friday. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue and less than a quarter-mile north of I-10, according to the Banning Police Department.
BANNING, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
141K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy