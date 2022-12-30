Read full article on original website
46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Northeast The post 46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A teen was shot in the hand in Western Baltimore early yesterday afternoon. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the crime scene. This incident happened shortly before 4:30 pm on the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly after the victim was discovered at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hand. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that the victim was shot The post 17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand in west Baltimore, police say
A teenager was shot in the hand Monday evening in west Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 4:22 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Police said officers found a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that was stolen from outside the city. Police...
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS News
Teen shot inside stolen vehicle that crashed in West Baltimore, police say
A 17-year-old boy was shot while traveling in a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in West Baltimore received a ShotSpotter detection alert for the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street around 4:20 p.m., police said. When they arrived at the site of the alert, they...
Blood-Stained Stolen Vehicle Found In Baltimore
A stolen vehicle was found stained with blood after a shot-spotter alert in Baltimore, authorities say.Officers located the crashed vehicle around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street, according to Baltimore Police.The vehicle was listed as stolen from outside the j…
First homicide of 2023 in Baltimore claims the life of a 17-year-old girl
Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Baltimore city that claimed the life of a teenager.
Nottingham MD
Man shot multiple times overnight on Belair Road
BALTIMORE, MD—Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times overnight on Belair Road. At just after 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the 6500-block of Route 1 in Raspeburg (21206) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities located a 46-year-old male victim suffering from multiple...
Wbaltv.com
Police investigating homicide of 17-year-old girl, first of 2023
Less than four hours into the new year, Baltimore marked its first homicide of 2023 after police found a female shooting victim in East Baltimore. The 17-year-old girl was one of two victims shot in the McElderry Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. Daphne Alston is on a mission to remember...
Identity sought for armed robbery suspect
Baltimore Police are seeking the identity of a suspect linked to an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday in the 2100 block Pennsylvania Avenue.
WBAL Radio
Police: Couple abducted near Federal Hill on New Year's Day, suspects arrested
Baltimore City police are investigating an abduction that took place near Federal Hill on Sunday. Investigators said a couple was walking at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street around 2 a.m. when three suspects ordered them to get into a car. The woman managed to jump out of the car and ran away.
Baltimore mayor uses profanity after 7-year-old shot to death (video)
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott created headlines and fervent debate on social media after unleashing profanity to express his disgust at the shooting death of a little boy on Dec. 30, 2022. Police were dispatched to an apartment after receiving reports of a shooting and found the youngster with a...
foxbaltimore.com
Glen Burnie homeowners wake up to bullet having struck headboard, say police
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Homeowners in Glen Burnie say bullets were being fired near their home, and one of those bullets flew into their bedroom, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say they were called to the 7500 block of Bridgewater Beach Road at 11:30 a.m. on...
Man shot and killed early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill
Windsor Mill, MD – A 42-year-old man could represent Baltimore County’s final fatal shooting victim of 2022. At around 2 am on Saturday, police responding to a reported disturbance found the man dead in the area of the unit block of Radbourn Court. Baltimore County homicide detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. “Officers responded to the unit block of Radbourn Ct. about a disturbance. When they arrived at the location, officers found 42-year-old Antwoine Hutcherson suffering from a gunshot wound,” detectives with the Baltimore Police Department reported. As this remains an ongoing investigation, homicide detectives are asking anyone The post Man shot and killed early Saturday morning in Windsor Mill appeared first on Shore News Network.
wmar2news
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 333 homicides and 688 non-fatal shootings in 2022. Here is a review of December. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/2/2023 - 4:22pm: A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting...
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
Federal Hill residents worry about security, safety following New Year's Day abduction
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police say that three juveniles are responsible for the New Year's Day abduction of a man and woman from one of the city's most popular neighborhoods.The names of the trio who allegedly used guns to force the man and woman into a vehicle are being protected due to their age, police said.The abduction occurred in the Federal Hill area just as bars full of New Year's Eve revelers had begun emptying out. "It's just awful what happened to those people," Baltimore resident Madeline Ribard said. "I hope they're OK."The man and woman had been walking near the intersection...
Caught on Camera: Man Shot At While Confronting Car Thief in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was shot at in Northwest D.C. on Friday morning. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect involved in the shooting. Shortly after 10:30 am, the suspect was confronted by the victim on the 6900 Block of Maple Street. The suspect fired a gun at the victim and took off in the victim’s car. A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was recovered. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or The post Caught on Camera: Man Shot At While Confronting Car Thief in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
