ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Official: California deputy killed during traffic stop

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gx8Cz_0jyK2sHt00

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, authorities said.

The Riverside County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city east of Los Angeles, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post. The motorcycle deputy, later identified by the department as Isaiah Cordero, was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the hospital.

Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas said without elaborating on the details that “the suspect has been apprehended and is deceased.”

“Our community is devastated by the loss of one of our sheriff’s deputies,” Barajas wrote in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts are with the officer’s family and all the law enforcement community.”

Several hours after the shooting, dozens of motorcycle officers and patrol cars escorted a hearse as it transported the deputy's flag-draped casket from the hospital to the county coroner's office.

Cordero was “a ray of sunshine" and “a person who was dedicated to protecting others," a statement from the Riverside Sheriff's Association said.

“Deputy Cordero put on his uniform daily to make a difference in his community and keep families safe," the statement said. “Deputy Cordero’s death leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally."

The Sheriff's Department posted on Twitter around 2:45 p.m. that the agency was investigating a shooting in Jurupa Valley and asked people to avoid the area. It was not immediately clear what prompted the original traffic stop.

Authorities said the deputy was shot when he tried to stop a pickup truck in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school, according to multiple TV news reports.

The driver then led police on a high-speed chase along several freeways. The chase, which was followed live on TV, ended on Interstate 15 in Norco, a few miles south of Jurupa Valley, when a sheriff’s armored truck rammed the fleeing pickup and pinned it on an embankment.

TV reports showed bullet holes in the windshield.

The city of Jurupa Valley contracts with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for its policing services.

Jurupa Valley is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Suspect in Banning triple shooting turns himself into police

BANNING, Calif. - A man suspected of killing two and injuring another in a shooting in Banning last week is in custody after turning himself into police, authorities announced. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was taken into custody over the weekend on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the Banning Police...
BANNING, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver fatally shot on Southland freeway

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. – A driver was fatally shot on the evening of Dec. 31, according to authorities. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. about a hit and run on the southbound 215 freeway. CHP simultaneously received calls of shots fired from the same location. Upon...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
kyma.com

Friends, family and colleagues mourn deceased CA deputy

JARUPA VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) - A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Jarupa Valley to honor Officer Isaiah Cordero. Cordero died of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the department is "deeply heartbroken" over the loss. According to reports,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
People

Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition

Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays in the area. "At this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect

A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
REDLANDS, CA
newsantaana.com

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check

Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
TUSTIN, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
Key News Network

Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 5 Freeway

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving five to six vehicles blocking the 5 Freeway HOV and number one lane early Saturday morning, Dec.31., just after 6:00 a.m. The collision was reported on the southbound 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
141K+
Followers
149K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy