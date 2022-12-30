ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hit-and-run driver injures man in wheelchair, kills man pushing him

By Marybel Gonzalez
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men – one of them in in a wheelchair – were hit by a car on Ashland Avenue in the South Side's Brainerd community Thursday evening.

One of the victims did not survive.

At 6:23 p.m., a man of an unspecified age was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair across the street at Ashland Avenue between 94th and 95th streets, when a white 2007 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle headed north on Ashland Avenue hit them both.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. The man who had been pushing him was pronounced dead on the scene.

His body was found nearly six blocks away at 89th Street and Ashland Avenue.

For several hours Thursday night, police investigators collected evidence at the scene where the man's body was found. The body remained at the scene at 10 p.m., covered in a white sheet.

It was still unclear Tuesday night how the man's body ended up several blocks from where he was struck.

Activist Andrew Holmes asked the driver to surrender.

"I'm just going to encourage this individual to just turn yourself in, because it just probably will be a matter of time," Holmes said. "You know, with all the surveillance that is out here, you never know which surveillance camera got a good look at you and your vehicle."

Police have not yet identified the victims of the hit-and-run. Meanwhile, man's body had been at the second scene at 89th and Ashland for three hours at 10 p.m., but no family members or loved ones had shown up.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

MISS TWEETY MCFARLAND
4d ago

3hours his body layed out on the ground,,why soooo long. prayers for this man and the other man in wheelchair..my god continue to keep you in prayers.... and for the man that died,, family please come forward someone knew this man..

