Purdue women’s basketball falls to Iowa, Caitlin Clark

The Boilermakers needed a good shooting night to beat at No. 12 Hawkeyes. It didn’t get that.

Purdue (10-3, 1-2 Big Ten) lost to Iowa (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) 83-68 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night.

It was a cold shooting night for the Boilers, shooting just 34.7% from the field, a new season low, and 29% from 3-point land.

Iowa went on a 13-0 run towards the end of the first half to take a commanding 24-point lead. The Boilermakers were able to cut that to as little as 13 later in the third quarter, but never more than that.

The Hawkeyes outsourced Purdue 24-11 in the second quarter.

“We’ve got nobody to blame but ourselves for that second quarter,” head coach Katie Gearlds said on Tim Newton’s postgame radio show. “(We) missed a lot of shots — took way too many quick shots and didn’t make them guard (us) and played right into their hands because we missed them and they got out in transition.”

Guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 24 points, as well as five assists and six rebounds. Forward McKenna Warnock followed her with 19 points, missing just three shots. Warnock also hit five 3-pointers, the most of the Hawkeyes.

Iowa shot 47.5% and 40.7% from 3 and added 13 second chance points on top of that.

The Boilermakers found open looks against the Hawkeyes’ zone defense, but were unable to knock down open jump shots. Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree led Purdue in points with 22, hitting six of her 18 shots.

Fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin was second with 10. Jeanae Terry had seven assists and Madison Layden had 8 points in her first game back after a two-game absence.

Purdue’s returns to Mackey Arena on Sunday to face Wisconsin at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.