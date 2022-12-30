ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue women’s basketball falls to Iowa, Caitlin Clark

By VAL ELLIS Asst. Sports Editor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzOb2_0jyJxWZM00
Graduate student guard Cassidy Hardin attempts a 3-pointer during the first quarter of Sunday's Illinois State game. Hardin would remain scoreless until the fourth quarter when her 3-pointer would help spark a Purdue run to close out the game. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The Boilermakers needed a good shooting night to beat at No. 12 Hawkeyes. It didn’t get that.

Purdue (10-3, 1-2 Big Ten) lost to Iowa (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) 83-68 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night.

It was a cold shooting night for the Boilers, shooting just 34.7% from the field, a new season low, and 29% from 3-point land.

Iowa went on a 13-0 run towards the end of the first half to take a commanding 24-point lead. The Boilermakers were able to cut that to as little as 13 later in the third quarter, but never more than that.

The Hawkeyes outsourced Purdue 24-11 in the second quarter.

“We’ve got nobody to blame but ourselves for that second quarter,” head coach Katie Gearlds said on Tim Newton’s postgame radio show. “(We) missed a lot of shots — took way too many quick shots and didn’t make them guard (us) and played right into their hands because we missed them and they got out in transition.”

Guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 24 points, as well as five assists and six rebounds. Forward McKenna Warnock followed her with 19 points, missing just three shots. Warnock also hit five 3-pointers, the most of the Hawkeyes.

Iowa shot 47.5% and 40.7% from 3 and added 13 second chance points on top of that.

The Boilermakers found open looks against the Hawkeyes’ zone defense, but were unable to knock down open jump shots. Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree led Purdue in points with 22, hitting six of her 18 shots.

Fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin was second with 10. Jeanae Terry had seven assists and Madison Layden had 8 points in her first game back after a two-game absence.

Purdue’s returns to Mackey Arena on Sunday to face Wisconsin at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

1/2/23 Rutgers 65, No. 1 Purdue 64

Cam Spencer, a transfer from Loyola (Maryland), hit a game-winner for Rutgers (10-4, 2-1) with 14 seconds remaining to upset No. 1 Purdue, 65-64, Monday night in Mackey Arena. Spencer's heroics came after Purdue overcame a 13-point, second-half lead to take its own 2-point advantage 64-62 with 30 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Fletcher Loyer. That was one of the two times the Boilers led in the second half.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue women's basketball puts down Badgers, 73-61

Purdue’s post players propelled the Boilers to victory over the Badgers Sunday in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin (4-11, 0-4 Big Ten), 73-61, with 40 of Purdue’s points coming from within the paint, compared to the Badgers’ 24. Senior forward Caitlyn Harper...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

1/1/23 Purdue 73, Wisconsin 61

The Purdue women's basketball team built an 11-point first quarter lead that dwindled to a single point in the third quarter, but had a strong ending to beat visiting Wisconsin 73-61 on New Year's Day in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers (11-3, 2-2) were led by Lasha Petree with 18 points...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

LSU defeats Purdue 63-7

LSU’s offense posted seven unanswered touchdowns before Purdue finally found its way into the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Boilermakers (8-6, 6-3 Big Ten) fell 63-7 to the Tigers (10-4, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) in the Citrus Bowl on an 80 degree and cloudless Monday afternoon in Orlando.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Exponent

1/2/23 Rutgers

© Copyright 2023 Purdue Exponent, 460 Northwestern Ave., 2nd Floor West Lafayette, IN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

2 charged with taking Purdue parking cash

Two men have been charged with conversion - and one of them also accused of lying to police - after accepting cash while parking cars on campus for a football game in November. Purdue moved to a cashless system last semester for all parking lots. A Purdue and an Indiana...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy