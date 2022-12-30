ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Pro boxing organization announces transgender category

By Aaron Tolentino, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPwvx_0jyJx3Im00

( KRON ) — The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced it will introduce a new category for transgender fighters, the organization’s president told The Telegraph in an article released Thursday. The WBC will begin implementing its transgender program as soon as 2023.

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed the news via his Twitter . He says the program will be “developed as a form of inclusion.”

According to The Telegraph, Sulaiman says his proposal will have the WBC do the following:

  • The WBC will issue a “global call” for trans athletes to come forward if they want to compete, with the aim of setting up their own separate league or tournament
  • Trans athletes will not be allowed to compete against non-trans fighters
  • The sport would look to adopt the “at birth” rule, meaning a trans fighter born a man would only be able to compete against a fellow trans fighter born a man

Sulaiman emphasized boxing, under the jurisdiction of the WBC, will never have a fight between a “born man” and a “born woman.” The WBC’s transgender category will be separate from its already-existing men’s (18 weight classes) and women’s (16 weight classes) categories.

Middleweight champion Claressa Shields expressed her confusion about the new program on Twitter . “A man, who is now identified as a woman, transgender, is allowed to fight against me,” she said. That prompted Sulaiman to clarify a born man will never fight a born woman.

The WBC, which is based out of Mexico, is one of boxing’s four major sanctioning bodies across the globe. The World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) are the other three.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Family identifies man who died in a crash on Coffee Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a man killed on a foggy day while changing a tire in Northwest Bakersfield on Dec. 26 confirmed his identity and said they want to send his body back to Peru, where he is from. “He’s not here anymore and I just want to be with him and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman shot in her neck, man arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a call in southeast Bakersfield Sunday and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her neck. An arrest has been made in connection to the incident. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to South Owens and East 3rd streets around 10:30 p.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Pesante Road shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died Friday hours after being shot in east Bakersfield has been identified. Joshua Samarippas, 36, was pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m. at Kern Medical, more than three hours after he was shot on Pesante Road near Mesa Drive, according to coroner’s officials. No suspect information has been released. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in Congress

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said on Sunday that he blamed House Minority Leader (R-Calif.) for what he called the “crazy elements” in Congress and for the reason former President Trump is “still a factor” in politics. Kinzinger said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if he had a one-on-one conversation with McCarthy, he would […]
KGET

Major storm bringing in the new year

A major storm will move into Kern County around 3 p.m. tomorrow and will last through Sunday. Unsettled weather will persist with windy conditions in our mountains and desert communities, a Flash Flood Watch impacting most of the valley, and Winter Advisories will remain in place until Sunday. Multiple smaller storms will impact the region […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 arrested, 1 wounded in NE Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wilshire Alley at around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 for multiple reports of shots fired, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. According to KCSO, one person was wounded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Metal detectors removed from outside the House chamber

Metal detectors were removed from outside the House chamber with the start of the new Republican-controlled House on Tuesday. The extra layer of security was ordered put in place by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The addition of the metal detectors drew the ire […]
KGET

Sinkhole closes road in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of La France Drive between South H street and El Rancho Drive in south Bakersfield has been closed as city crews work to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened in the area this morning, according to a social media post by the city. Officials said the closure between South […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man wounded in Oildale shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Oildale, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency responders were called to China Grade Loop just west of Manor Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived and found a man […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

KCSO gives cause of death for man found dead in Lamont park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the cause of death for the man found dead in a Lamont park on Dec. 12, according to a release from the office. KCSO said Carlos Manuel Ramirez, 20, of Lamont, was found dead at a park located on the 10000 block of San […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy