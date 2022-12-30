Read full article on original website
KVAL
Free 'Identicard' program now available for those experiencing homelessness
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A free identification card program for people experiencing homelessness in Washington state is now law. The new measure took effect with the start of the new year on Jan. 1, 2023. Individuals who reside in our state, are considered a sheltered or unsheltered person, and do...
The adaptable rubber boa native to Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Boas may not be a species that comes to mind when thinking about snakes in Oregon, but these snakes can be found in a variety of habitats, including grasslands, deserts, and rocky areas. Unlike many reptiles, rubber boas are relatively adaptable when it comes to...
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
