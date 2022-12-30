Read full article on original website
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
KITV.com
How to adjust to life after pandemic lockdowns
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The pandemic has changed the rules of socializing and making friends. Covid-19 restrictions limited our social interactions, but now is the time to rebuild and reshape them with supporting friendships. For Mililani Resident Jennifer Deveraturda the pandemic was busy. She was home-schooling her now 10-year-old son. In...
KITV.com
Parking rates have increased at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) decided to increase parking rates at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport starting on Jan. 1, 2023. These rate increases will support modernization of the parking facilities and encourage turnover.
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a woman struck in Kailua on Monday morning is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of the new year. The crash happened about 5:55 a.m. on Keolu Drive. First responders say an 85-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian in her...
KITV.com
Hawaii first responders busy with fireworks-related calls over New Years
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New Year's Eve into New Year's Day was extremely busy for first responders. The Honolulu Fire and Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to over 200 calls. Many of those calls were related to illegal fireworks. They are meant only for professionals, but many residents decided...
KITV.com
How to find lost pets after NYE fireworks on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's an old problem to start off the new year: Getting lost pets home. Many of those animals ran away when blasts from New Year's Eve fireworks filled the air.
72K state IDs to expire in 2023, City’s plan to tackle
Renewing Hawai'i state identifications and drivers' licenses has been a bit of challenge since the pandemic.
Woman dead after pedestrian, vehicle collision in Kailua
Honolulu Police Department, Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported a new vehicle collision, this time killing a woman.
New Year’s Eve fireworks shows across the islands
Residents and visitors still have time to go to a firework show last minute or see it from a far to ring in 2023.
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A warning from HPD: Officers will ticket, tow vehicles that stop on freeway to watch fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers will ticket and tow vehicles that stop on freeways to watch fireworks this New Year’s Eve. The department says there will be a zero tolerance policy, adding it’s the most dangerous place you can take your family. Come midnight, a roar of...
KITV.com
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Chinatown
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 76-year-old man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in the Chinatown area. Around 9:15 p.m. on January 2, 2022, the man was hit by a car on North Kukui Street, between Maunakea and Nuuanu Ave. North Kukui Street is now closed as police are on scene.
Motorcycle accident leaves man in critical condition
The City and County of Honolulu said that there is an on/off ramp lane closure due to a vehicular accident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
Ala Moana Blvd. accident prompts road closure
A road closure has been announced by Honolulu City and County.
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!
I love visiting Disney Aulani, as it's such a fabulous Hawaiian resort with a tiny sprinkle of pixie dust. Disney Aulani is a popular Hawaiian destination but there are a few (minor) downsides. Here is what no one tells you about Disney Aulani!
A violent home invasion in Manoa; how one expert says you can prevent being targeted
Home owners were assaulted during a break-in at a home in Manoa putting residents on high alert. How bad is crime in the area and what can people do to prevent being targeted?
Police warn against fireworks watching on the freeway
Honolulu Police Department Captain James Slayter said he is thankful last year’s stalling on the freeways to watch the fireworks did not result in any major accidents.
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
