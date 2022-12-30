ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

How to adjust to life after pandemic lockdowns

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The pandemic has changed the rules of socializing and making friends. Covid-19 restrictions limited our social interactions, but now is the time to rebuild and reshape them with supporting friendships. For Mililani Resident Jennifer Deveraturda the pandemic was busy. She was home-schooling her now 10-year-old son. In...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii first responders busy with fireworks-related calls over New Years

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- New Year's Eve into New Year's Day was extremely busy for first responders. The Honolulu Fire and Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to over 200 calls. Many of those calls were related to illegal fireworks. They are meant only for professionals, but many residents decided...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
HONOLULU, HI
CBS San Francisco

Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU  -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
HONOLULU, HI

