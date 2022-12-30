Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
AP source: Devers avoids arbitration via 1-year, $17.5M deal
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with two-time All-Star Rafael Devers, avoiding salary arbitration. The deal is for $17.5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract.
Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind
The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
3 2023 New Year's resolutions for the SF Giants
It's been a turbulent offseason for the SF Giants. JD Salazar takes a moment to consider the bigger picture as 2023 rolls around.
Dodgers: A Fresh Look at 40 Man Roster Following Recent Signings and Moves
The Dodgers could remain with their revamped roster or look to make changes.
