CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Defenseman Mackenzie Weegar scored his first goal with Calgary and added an assist to lead the Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary, which has points in 12 of its last 15 games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks.

2 DAYS AGO