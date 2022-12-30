Read full article on original website
Man arrested after racist, homophobic slurs at In-N-Out caught on camera
A Colorado man has been arrested on hate crime charges after a TikTok video circulated of him making racist and homophobic comments to two people at a California In-N-Out Burger on Saturday. Denver resident Jordan Krah, 40, repeatedly hurled homophobic and racist insults at Arine Kim and Elliot Ha at the restaurant in San Ramon, Calif.,…
State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night
SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering.
72K state IDs to expire in 2023, City’s plan to tackle
Renewing Hawai'i state identifications and drivers' licenses has been a bit of challenge since the pandemic.
