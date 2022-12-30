UNC and Duke had played 257 times. They’d played with ACC championships on the line. They’d played when the teams were the top two in the nation. More than mere bragging rights, seasons were on the line whenever these two shades of blue met on the hardwood, and the rest of college basketball always stopped to watch the drama unfold. More often than not, the game lived up to all the substantial hype, and then some.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO