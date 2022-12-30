One of the stars of last year’s Blue-White Game has finally been placed on scholarship. According to a report from Lions247, linebacker Dominic Deluca was placed on scholarship at the end of the season. Whether that was before or after the Rose Bowl is unconfirmed, but regardless, it seems well deserved given DeLuca’s work ethic exhibited in the program the past couple of seasons. DeLuca joined the Penn State program in the Class of 2021, and almost immediately he was regarded as one of the hardest-working players on the roster. DeLuca was the breakout star of the Blue-White Game in 2022...

