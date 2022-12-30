BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska. Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in overtime after the Cornhuskers’ Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning jumper in the final seconds of regulation. Holmes made 8 of 14 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots. The Hoosiers outlasted Cornhuskers in a game that was tied 13 times and had 17 lead changes. The final lead change came with 3:57 remaining, when Parrish hit her third 3. She finished with 16 points. Isabelle Bourne led the Cornhuskers with 15 points.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO