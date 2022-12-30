Titans vs. Cowboys Live Streaming Scoreboard, Thursday Night Football NFL Week 17 | Raiders Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Chris Simms goes off on ‘SportsCenter’ Instagram account in expletive-filled tirade

Chris Simms has had it up to here with ESPN’s social media accounts mocking his takes. Several weeks ago, Simms made a comment advocating for players such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow to be ahead of Jalen Hurts in this season’s MVP race, saying in part, “If you put [Eagles backup quarterback] Gardner Minshew [in for] the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.” Simms took issue with “SportsCenter’s” Instagram page for throwing it back in his face as the Eagles have faltered with Minshew under center in the wake of Hurts’ shoulder injury. “Jalen Hurts makes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Lions coach Dan Campbell shares thoughts on Damar Hamlin

On Monday Night Football, the NFL world held its collective breath as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. It was a terrifying scene as he was given CPR right there on the field in an effort to save the 24-year-old’s life.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Fleur-de-Links, January 3: Saints favored in Week 18

A look at how NFL fans have reacted to the Saints upset victory in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers has been set for a noon kickoff on Sunday, January 8th. Dennis Allen has announced that Andy Dalton will start for the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
chatsports.com

Commanders Vs. Browns - Studs and Duds

I’ve said for weeks this team is not a playoff team. Sure, they may have done a good job pulling the wool over our eyes for a few weeks there in the middle of the season, but when push came to shove, they got bullied. With the season on...
CLEVELAND, OH

