Titans vs. Cowboys Live Streaming Scoreboard, Thursday Night Football NFL Week 17 | Raiders Report

Read full article on original website
Related
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
chatsports.com
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamline was administered CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance.
Chris Simms goes off on ‘SportsCenter’ Instagram account in expletive-filled tirade
Chris Simms has had it up to here with ESPN’s social media accounts mocking his takes. Several weeks ago, Simms made a comment advocating for players such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow to be ahead of Jalen Hurts in this season’s MVP race, saying in part, “If you put [Eagles backup quarterback] Gardner Minshew [in for] the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.” Simms took issue with “SportsCenter’s” Instagram page for throwing it back in his face as the Eagles have faltered with Minshew under center in the wake of Hurts’ shoulder injury. “Jalen Hurts makes...
5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game
While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
chatsports.com
Candid reaction to Damar Hamlin going down in the scariest moment in NFL history
This is far from what you will normally find here. I haven't written this way probably ever. This is just raw emotion and a collection of thoughts while sitting through what we all were. All that is important is that Damar Hamlin is somehow okay through all of this. I...
chatsports.com
Lions coach Dan Campbell shares thoughts on Damar Hamlin
On Monday Night Football, the NFL world held its collective breath as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. It was a terrifying scene as he was given CPR right there on the field in an effort to save the 24-year-old’s life.
chatsports.com
Fleur-de-Links, January 3: Saints favored in Week 18
A look at how NFL fans have reacted to the Saints upset victory in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers has been set for a noon kickoff on Sunday, January 8th. Dennis Allen has announced that Andy Dalton will start for the...
chatsports.com
Giants news, 1/3: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sunday schedule, John Mara, more
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. The New York Giants are in the 2022-23 NFC playoffs. Yes, it’s real. Thing is, who the Giants will play is up in the air. The No. 1 seed in...
chatsports.com
LIVE: Chiefs News, Rumors, L’Jarius Sneed Injury, Patrick Mahomes MVP Odds, Bengals vs. Bills MNF
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 11:46 AMMcKinnon_Prodzu200bI swear if sneed if really hurt imma cry. 12:03 PMWallace Stoneu200bHip pointer for sneed. Day to day. 12:06 PMKyle McQueenu200bIf the Bills win tonight, we (Chiefs) can finish the season...
chatsports.com
Commanders Vs. Browns - Studs and Duds
I’ve said for weeks this team is not a playoff team. Sure, they may have done a good job pulling the wool over our eyes for a few weeks there in the middle of the season, but when push came to shove, they got bullied. With the season on...
Comments / 0