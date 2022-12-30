ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

fox2detroit.com

Young mom found dead was victim of domestic violence, family says

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. A Detroit family started the new year in mourning. They had to tell a 7-year-old girl her mother died after being found in her home on the east side last Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Flint boy taken by mother found safe as she was arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 9-year-old boy who was listed as missing and endangered after his mother took him without permission. Investigators were concerned for Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believed his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area. However, police say he was found safe Tuesday afternoon and his mother was taken into custody.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Flint Major Case Unit investigating city’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – One person is dead and another in custody following a Monday shooting on the city’s west side that marks Flint’s first homicide of the new year. Detectives with the Flint Major Case Unit, comprised of Michigan State Police and Flint Police Department investigators, were called out around 3:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue following a report of a shooting.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue. Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Birch Run police officer suddenly dies

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pontiac mother of 7 loses home, belongings in early morning fire

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman and her family lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Friday morning. The family is now forced to stay with relatives and while they’re grateful to be alive, they now have to start from scratch. “Everything I’ve...
PONTIAC, MI

