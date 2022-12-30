Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Young mom found dead was victim of domestic violence, family says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. A Detroit family started the new year in mourning. They had to tell a 7-year-old girl her mother died after being found in her home on the east side last Saturday.
abc12.com
Flint boy taken by mother found safe as she was arrested
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found a 9-year-old boy who was listed as missing and endangered after his mother took him without permission. Investigators were concerned for Leviante Davis Jr.'s well-being and believed his mother may be taking him to the Chicago area. However, police say he was found safe Tuesday afternoon and his mother was taken into custody.
Fatal shooting victim ‘Kaz’ remembered for being ‘one of a kind’
And the community is remembering Terrell, or better known as 'Kaz,' as a music producer who would 'unite artists' and 'one of a kind.'
Mother to file lawsuit after son dies 1 day after arrest
Christopher Fisher, 29, was taken into custody on December 13 for an outstanding warrant.
WWMT
Saginaw Police investigating first murder of the new year, teenage victim identified
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw Police Department is investigating its first death of the new year. Officials say on Jan. 1 just before 10:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on 2740 East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. According to police, shortly after, a vehicle...
fox2detroit.com
$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
WNEM
Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
Detroit News
Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself
Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
Flint Major Case Unit investigating city’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – One person is dead and another in custody following a Monday shooting on the city’s west side that marks Flint’s first homicide of the new year. Detectives with the Flint Major Case Unit, comprised of Michigan State Police and Flint Police Department investigators, were called out around 3:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, to the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue following a report of a shooting.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David.
abc12.com
Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue. Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds...
WNEM
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
Rash of violence leaves two dead in Detroit as police investigate
Public outcry is taking place over a spree of shootings this weekend in Detroit, including one fatal, along with a deadly stabbing.
Saginaw had 19 homicides in 2022, the same as in 2021, while nonfatal shootings significantly decreased
SAGINAW, MI — Hopefully barring any additions in the waning year’s final days, the city of Saginaw will wrap 2022 with 19 people having lost their lives as homicide victims. It’s a grim figure equaling the homicides that occurred the previous year. However, of this year’s 19...
fox2detroit.com
Gunman kills himself after double murder of his cousins on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people are dead on Detroit's east side after a gunman shoots and kills two of his cousins - an adult victim and a teenager - before turning the gun on himself Monday afternoon. The gunshot victims, 17-year-old teen, Jamil Thornton and Daniel Berry, 26, were...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild
A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man kills 2 cousins, himself after family argument on Detroit’s east side, police say
DETROIT – A man and a teenager were shot and killed by their cousin, who was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, on Monday following an argument on Detroit’s east side. According to Detroit police, two men and one teenager are dead after an argument led to...
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pontiac mother of 7 loses home, belongings in early morning fire
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman and her family lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Friday morning. The family is now forced to stay with relatives and while they’re grateful to be alive, they now have to start from scratch. “Everything I’ve...
1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township shooting
Officials with Lansing twp. reported that the shootings "do not appear to be random nor is it believed that there is an on-going threat to the general public."
