ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown

By Juli McDonald
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3BP9_0jyJm21k00

Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown 02:16

ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday.

Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week.

"I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said.

Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their destination: Huntsville, Alabama and an Olympic size swimming pool for a week of training.

"We have kids who are trying really hard to vie for Team USA spots and looking to try and gain the experience they need to be ready to swim at an Olympic Trials in 2024," Rice said.

Even 47 canceled Southwest seats couldn't derail this paid-for-trip. With rented pools, booked hotel rooms and planned meals, they were forced to find another way to get there - in holiday traffic.

"The bus alone to get us down here was $25,000 one-way," Rice said, "and getting down here and left with Southwest still not telling us if we're going to be able to get back."

It took 25 hours straight, with every seat on the charter bus full. Conditions not quite conducive to great, focused training.

"It was very mentally draining, after all of that. It was a very tight, confined space," said Zuri Ferguson of Bluefish Swim Club. "We only had a couple stops to get out and move around."

Southwest told WBZ they plan to operate a normal schedule beginning Friday. But with close to 50 passengers on this reservation Monday, the swim team is worried. Holding their breath underwater and over the trip home.

"As a coaching staff we've been pretty excited to see the resilience from them and the bounce back and the mental fortitude and continuing to have a really good attitude about what we're doing and why we're here," Rice said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Orange, Green and Red Lines will have weekend service disruptions this month

BOSTON - Work on the MBTA will cause disruptions across three of Boston's four subway lines this month. Orange, Green and Red Line service will all be impacted for the next three weekends.The MBTA says it's necessary to continue the demolition of the Government Center garage downtown, perform emergency repair work on some water lines at the recently opened Medford-Tufts Green Line station and fix a pedestrian bridge and the lobby at the JFK-UMass station.Starting this weekend, Orange and Green Line trains will not be stopping at Haymarket station.On Sunday, shuttle buses will replace the Green Line's Medford branch. Buses will also replace service on Ashmont and Braintree bound trains on the Red LineThe Orange Line is already running slower because some of those trains had to be pulled for electrical issues.For more information on the changes, visit mbta.com. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Despite near record warmth, rain, cold and ice will return later this week

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Happy First Monday of 2023! We are picking up 2023 right where we left off in 2022, warm and wet.First things first - a quick check back at the entire year of 2022 in Boston shows that the city finished in the top ten in both driest year and warmest year on record.   Looking ahead to January, which, on average, is our coldest month of the year, it's hard to believe last January we had more than 3 feet of snow in Boston!As of now, we do not see any major...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston, Newton, Arlington and Watertown schools recommend masks on return from break

WATERTOWN - Boston, Newton, Arlington and Watertown schools are recommending that staff and students wear masks while returning from the holiday break this week.The recommendation comes as COVID levels in the Boston-area wastewater are as high as they've been in almost a year, and flu severity in Massachusetts is very high."I think it's a good idea," said parent Gabrielle Wilkinson of Newton. "I know more than a handful of people right now that have COVID, they are sick. My boys have had a cough for a week, so I am planning on sending them back to school with masks on." The...
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Southwest flight cancellations starting to affect travelers on other airlines as well

BOSTON — The Southwest flight cancellations are starting to affect travelers on other airlines as well. “We had a flight that got delayed on the way out and caused us to not be able to get on the flight, so we kind of just got a refund issued, then the Southwest thing happened the next day and it was like four times as much to get that same flight,” said Louis Carucci.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man stabbed outside Chelsea Market Basket in dispute possibly over parking space

CHELSEA - A man was stabbed outside the Market Basket in Chelsea Monday in a dispute possibly over a parking space, police said. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident on Everett Ave. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The victim was able to get the license plate of the suspect. Police went to the man's home in Revere and arrested him without incident.No other information has been released. 
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
CBS Boston

Watertown schools "highly recommending" masks until COVID, flu levels drop

WATERTOWN - As Boston adopts a "temporary masking" period for students and staff upon their return from holiday break, a neighboring school system is making a similar ask. Watertown Public Schools said Monday that it is "highly recommending mask-wearing for both students and staff in WPS until the levels for both COVID and flu go down." The recommendation comes as COVID levels in the Boston-area wastewater are as high as they've been in almost a year, and flu severity in the state is "very high.""I think it's a good idea," said parent Gabrielle Wilkinson of Newton. "I know more than a handful...
WATERTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Man stabbed outside Chelsea Market Basket

CHELSEA - A man was stabbed outside the Market Basket in Chelsea in a dispute possibly over a parking space, police said. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident on Everett Ave. He was taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston. The victim was able to get the license plate of the suspect. Police responded to the man's home in Revere and arrested him without incident.  No other information has been released. 
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Call for Action helps family stranded after American Airlines loses child car seat

SALEM, N.H. – The Brigham family is home for the holidays, but getting there from Logan Airport wasn't easy after American Airlines lost their baby's car seat.  "The last known location was scanned in in Maui, at the airport. That seemed to be the end of the trail," Matt Brigham told WBZ-TV.That trail started 20 hours earlier in Hawaii. It was a trip of a lifetime with extended family that was delayed two years due to COVID restrictions. But that vacation glow wore off quickly when they found themselves with no way to safely drive their 11-month-old son Parker home...
SALEM, NH
WCVB

First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston

BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
98K+
Followers
30K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy