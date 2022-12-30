Read full article on original website
Related
Time Spent in Nature Appears to Slow Parkinson's, Alzheimer's
Older Americans reap significant benefits from living in neighborhoods with parks and rivers nearby. While those natural features won't prevent Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, according to a new study, they do lower a senior's risk that either will progress quickly. Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are two of the most common neurological...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
New Alzheimer's Drug Brings Hope—and Tough Choices for Patients, Caregivers
For those now grappling with Alzheimer's, lecanemab holds out the promise of slowing the disease's progress. Are the modest benefits worth the risks?
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto byPhoto By David Matos On UnsplashonUnsplash.
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s
An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s.
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
MedicalXpress
Study shows cannabis use in adolescents linked with anxiety, memory loss
Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry researchers have shown that chronic exposure during adolescence to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, may induce long-lasting memory impairments and increased anxiety levels. . The study, published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, uses a rodent model to pinpoint two different parts of the...
Psychiatric Times
Cariprazine FDA-Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Antidepressants
Cariprazine is now FDA-approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1. “Many living with [MDD] find that their ongoing antidepressant therapy does...
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
The next breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research could come from old and ‘cognitively impaired’ Chilean rats
The Octodon degus, a small Chilean rodent, may have a lot to teach us about Alzheimer’s in humans.
KTNV
Woman with Parkinson's creates app to help track symptoms
If you or someone you know has Parkinson's disease, you're likely aware there is no cure. However, there could be treatments in the future thanks to technology that is capturing data in real-time. Aura Oslapas created the app called StrivePD. As someone living with Parkinson's, she wanted to develop an...
verywellmind.com
Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences
Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
MedicalXpress
What to know about the new drug trial for Alzheimer's
A new drug designed to ward off Alzheimer's is being tested at more than 100 sites around the world, including the University of Pennsylvania. Called lecanemab, it consists of antibodies that bind to the abnormal proteins that accumulate in the brains of people with Alzheimer's. Previous efforts to target these...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Some Mental Health Conditions Add to the Atrial Fibrillation Risk from Diabetes, Study Finds
Korean study shows that depression, insomnia and anxiety add to the risk of atrial fibrillation among those with diabetes, according to a Korean study. Those mental health condition may affect the autonomic nervous system that regulates the heart. Bipolar disorder and schizophrenia did not increase the risk. Mental disorders are...
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
beingpatient.com
The Link Between Bad Dreams and Early Parkinson’s
University of Birmingham neurology fellow and dreams researcher Abidemi Otaiku discusses his new findings that people with Parkinson’s disease have nightmares as much as 15 times more frequently than people without disease. Every night when we go to sleep, we spend a couple of hours in a virtual world...
NOLA.com
Here's what disease does to brain, signs to look for: Alzheimer's Q&A
German neurologist Dr. Alois Alzheimer first identified this neurological disorder in 1906 while studying the pathology of a woman he had treated for an unusual mental illness. While examining her brain after her death, Alzheimer noticed marked changes in the brain tissue and found many abnormal clumps (amyloid plaques) and...
scitechdaily.com
Challenging Past Theories – Scientists Discover Homolog of a Well-Known Human Protein in a Worm
The discovery of a human homolog in C. elegans has provided new insights into diseases such as ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and Alzheimer’s. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, Dr. Emily Spaulding and Dr. Dustin Updike have identified a homolog of the well-known human protein Nucleolin in C. elegans, a small transparent roundworm.
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
Comments / 0