Bed Bath & Beyond took another stock hit this week after a request from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed on Sept. 27 was made public. The request sought to clarify how supply chain disruptions impacted the retailer’s operations during the second half of the fiscal 2022 year. The SEC also inquired as to whether Bed Bath & Beyond had implemented any risk mitigation strategies in response to those supply chain issues. Bed Bath & Beyond‘s response confirmed that supply chain challenges and delays on top of higher freight costs resulted in net sales falling by $275 million while gross...

14 MINUTES AGO