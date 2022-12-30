Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
SEC Asks Bed Bath & Beyond to Explain Itself
Bed Bath & Beyond took another stock hit this week after a request from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed on Sept. 27 was made public. The request sought to clarify how supply chain disruptions impacted the retailer’s operations during the second half of the fiscal 2022 year. The SEC also inquired as to whether Bed Bath & Beyond had implemented any risk mitigation strategies in response to those supply chain issues. Bed Bath & Beyond‘s response confirmed that supply chain challenges and delays on top of higher freight costs resulted in net sales falling by $275 million while gross...
New York man sentenced to 2 years for conspiring to steal GE trade secrets for China
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - A New York man was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for conspiring to steal General Electric Co's (GE.N) trade secrets to benefit China, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
Comments / 0