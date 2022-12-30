ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

kalb.com

Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE

Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Pineville is investigating its first homicide of the new year. Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade

Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE. The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital's tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
ADDIS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Houston Chronicle

Inside Louisiana's forced prison labor and a failed overhaul attempt

BATON ROUGE - Breakfast at Louisiana's state Capitol includes fresh coffee, cookies and egg sandwiches - made and served in part by incarcerated people working for no pay. "They force us to work," said Jonathan Archille, 29, who is among more than a dozen current and formerly incarcerated people in Louisiana who told The Washington Post they have felt like enslaved people in the state's prison system.
LOUISIANA STATE
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
