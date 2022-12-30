Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE
Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE
As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Pineville is investigating its first homicide of the new year. Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade. Updated: 6 hours ago.
kalb.com
Louisiana float wins Showmanship Award in 134th Rose Parade
Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE. The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital's tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
Louisiana lieutenant governor accused of harassing whistleblower
Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton has filed a lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of removing her from the physical office and cutting off access to her work after she reported him for "questionable contracts."
theadvocate.com
The flow of Louisiana's crime guns at a glance: Where do they come from, where do they go?
Data collected by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms gives a glimpse into how guns connected to crimes flowed between states in 2021. While the numbers are not comprehensive — many law enforcement agencies don't contribute to the list — they give insight into where Louisiana's crime guns are coming from and going to.
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Houston Chronicle
Inside Louisiana's forced prison labor and a failed overhaul attempt
BATON ROUGE - Breakfast at Louisiana's state Capitol includes fresh coffee, cookies and egg sandwiches - made and served in part by incarcerated people working for no pay. "They force us to work," said Jonathan Archille, 29, who is among more than a dozen current and formerly incarcerated people in Louisiana who told The Washington Post they have felt like enslaved people in the state's prison system.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
Terri Ricks named Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services
Governor John Bel Edwards issued a news release Wednesday, December 21, 2022, stating that Terri Ricks is now officially serving as Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and that Amanda Brunson has been named Assistant Secretary.
New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike. St. Martin Parish – A 35-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on LA 3039 after reportedly failing to navigate a curve. Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Ongoing Rape Investigation. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department revealed on December 29, 2022, that authorities are looking for a suspect accused of rape in an ongoing investigation. Shreveport Police were called on May 19, 2022, to a report...
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
