The list of honors from Aeneas Williams' football career is impressive. At the top, a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and a member of the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor. There's so much more. Eight Pro Bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections, a St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame inductee and being named a part of the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team. That's only part of what Williams accomplished in 14 NFL seasons as a cornerback and safety, 10 with the Cardinals from 1991 to 2000.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 9 MINUTES AGO