Legendary Key West drag queen “Sushi,” Gary Marion is hanging up the heel (Video)

KEY WEST - She's captured attention around the world in quirky Key West fashion, Sushi the Drag Queen has welcomed the new year being lowered in a big red pump for more than 2 decades."When I was 8 years old I'd never have thought I'd be in drag, in Key West, in a high heel shoe," Sushi said. But after this new year's eve, she's slipping out of the stiletto. "It's my retirement, you know. I've been sitting in the shoe for 25 years and I think it's about time for me to go and do something else on New...

KEY WEST, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO