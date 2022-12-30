Legendary Key West drag queen “Sushi,” Gary Marion is hanging up the heel (Video)

Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
‘Red Shoe Drop' Highlights Florida Keys New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Year's Eve revelers in subtropical Key West enjoyed several offbeat warmer-weather takeoffs on New York City's traditional Times Square "ball drop" -- including the 25th annual "drop" of a drag performer dubbed “Sushi” in a super-sized red high-heel shoe. Thousands of people flocked to Key West's famed...
Sushi the Drag Queen will drop for last time in Key West to ring in 2023
KEY WEST - She's captured attention around the world in quirky Key West fashion, Sushi the Drag Queen has welcomed the new year being lowered in a big red pump for more than 2 decades."When I was 8 years old I'd never have thought I'd be in drag, in Key West, in a high heel shoe," Sushi said. But after this new year's eve, she's slipping out of the stiletto. "It's my retirement, you know. I've been sitting in the shoe for 25 years and I think it's about time for me to go and do something else on New...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Old Town Estate in Key West, Florida with Traditional and Contemporary Architecture is being Offered for $7.9 Million
101 Admirals Lane Home in Key West, Florida for Sale. 101 Admirals Lane, Key West, Florida, provides privacy and a lush atmosphere for this remarkable home on a huge 14,000 SF lot, surrounded by a wall of tropical foliage. It is a spectacular property on one of the largest lots in the gated community of Truman Annex, featuring three separate dwellings blending traditional and contemporary architecture. This Home in Key West offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 3,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 101 Admirals Lane, please contact Terri Spottswood (Phone: 305-587-3407) & Team Spottswood/Vazquez (Phone: 305-395-2360) at Truman & Co. (KW) for full support and perfect service.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Cruise ship rescues 18 refugees found at sea
KEY WEST, Florida — A group of refugees was picked up in the ocean by the Scarlet Lady cruise ship on New Year’s Eve. The Virgin ship was sailing from Costa Maya, Mexico, to Bimini in the Bahamas when the ship intercepted the small boat out at sea. Eighteen people, including women and children, were rescued by a crew between Key West and Cuba.
keysweekly.com
VOLUNTEERS CLEAN 6,100 POUNDS OF TRASH FROM KEY WEST IN 2022
One hour a week makes a huge difference, and volunteers are welcome every Friday and some Saturday mornings, from 8 to 9 a.m., when the Key West Ploggers clean up a designated area of the island. Gloves, pickers, buckets, vests, hand sanitizer and a parking pass are provided to all...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Intoxicated Florida Keys woman hits, drags bicyclist several feet with truck
LAYTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after deputies say she was driving under the influence when she hit a bicyclist with her truck and dragged him several feet. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Carolyn Hamm was driving down U.S. 1 in a Dodge truck at around 3:53 a.m. on Wednesday. When Hamm reached Mile Marker 87, she struck a 59-year-old man who was riding his bike.
Florida Woman Who Killed Endangered Key Deer Could Face Serious Jail Time
Back in November a 77-year-old resident of the Florida Keys shot and killed an endangered Key deer. If found guilty of the crime, she faces federal prison time in addition to $100,000 in fines and a year of probation. However, she wasn’t illegally hunting. Instead, those close to the incident say she killed the deer out of compassion.
