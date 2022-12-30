ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis James Larracey Jr., 96, WW II Army Veteran

NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.
NATICK, MA
Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year. If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77

WAYLAND – Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Natick on November 29, 1945 the daughter of the late John C. Sullivan and Kathleen B. (Sewell) Sullivan. Mary...
WAYLAND, MA
Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91

NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

