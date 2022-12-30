Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
Red Sox Come To Agreement With Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Related
Willis James Larracey Jr., 96, WW II Army Veteran
NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.
2023 Means No Parking on Even Side of Framingham Streets
FRAMINGHAM – With a new year, means no parking on even side of the streets in the City of Framingham, anymore. 2023 is an odd year and thus parking is now only allowed on the odd side of the streets. The City’s odd-even parking enforcement remains in effect in...
Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year. If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, January 2, 2023
1 City Hall is closed today in observance of new Year’s day holiday on Sunday. City Hall will be open Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. 2. The Framingham Public Libraries are closed today. 3. There is no trash curbside collection today. Framingham will be on a one-day...
Car catches fire on Lowell Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 101 Lowell Street for a car fire Tuesday morning.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
UPDATED: Lily is Back Home With Her Owner
UPDATE – The owner said Lily is back home as of Tuesday, January 3 at 10 a.m. FRAMINGHAM – Lily is missing from the Juniper Lane neighborhood in Framingham. If you have seen her please call 508-309-8317 or 508-649-4072.
Boivin Scores Twice To Lead Broncos Over Blackstone Valley Technical
FRAMINGHAm – Aidan Boivin scored two goals to lead the Keefe Tech hockey team over Blackstone Valley Technical on January 1, 2023. The Broncos won the game 5-3. Keefe Tech was ahead 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 after two periods. Max Desautelle scored the game-winning goal in...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Free screening of Minions Rise of Gru at noon at the Costin room at the main Framingham Public Library. SparkLab at the main Framingham Library will hold a workshop on magic snowflakes from 2 to 4 p.m. Board game night at McAuliffe branch from 7 to 9 p.m. – Focus...
Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77
WAYLAND – Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Natick on November 29, 1945 the daughter of the late John C. Sullivan and Kathleen B. (Sewell) Sullivan. Mary...
Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91
NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Then & Now: Charles Chevrolet, 255 Park Ave., Worcester
For some direction givers, the Parkview Office Tower is best referenced by a simple label: the tall building on Park Avenue. Since its opening in late 1985, the 11-story...
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
Framingham Library’s SparkLab Hosting Shuttle Loom Workshop Wednesday For Teens
FRAMINGHAM – The SparkLab at the main Framingham Public Library will hold a shuttle loom workshop on Wednesday, January 4. The wokshop is for students in grades 5-8 and will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday/. Attendees will learn to use a shuttle loom and weave...
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0