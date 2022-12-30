NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.

NATICK, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO