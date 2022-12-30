Former Florida State defensive back Sam McCall is transferring to Texas A&M, he announced Saturday on Twitter. McCall played part of just one season at FSU, finishing with five tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in eight games. He announced in early November that he was transferring but within the hour deleted the post on social media and said he was staying with the Seminoles. He later was taken off the team’s roster after FSU’s 49-17 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 19.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO