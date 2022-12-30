Read full article on original website
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Bryan College Station Eagle
Florida uses late surge to pull out 55-48 victory over A&M
Three offensive rebounds and a 3-point shot were the difference in Florida’s 55-48 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. Florida (12-3, 1-1), which trailed for much of the second half, took a 46-44 lead on a driving layup by...
Bryan College Station Eagle
USC All-American joins A&M women's tennis program:
The Texas A&M women’s tennis program has added Southern Cal graduate transfer Salma Ewing, an ITA All-American who is 63-37 in singles and 39-28 in doubles in her collegiate career. “She is the former No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school and has backed it...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M lands pledge from Florida WR who had been pledged to Georgia
Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, a four-star recruit from Milton, Fla., has committed to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell, who had been been pledged to Georgia, made the announcement via social media Monday. He had 46 receptions for 651 yards with nine touchdowns as a senior. He added 279 yards rushing on 38 carries with five scores. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two scores. He added 15 punt returns for 510 yards and seven kickoffs for 192 yards.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Florida State defensive back Sam McCall transferring to Texas A&M
Former Florida State defensive back Sam McCall is transferring to Texas A&M, he announced Saturday on Twitter. McCall played part of just one season at FSU, finishing with five tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in eight games. He announced in early November that he was transferring but within the hour deleted the post on social media and said he was staying with the Seminoles. He later was taken off the team’s roster after FSU’s 49-17 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 19.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie football fans hopeful 2023 will be better than last year
Aggie fans couldn’t wait to turn the calendar. Inflation drained their pocketbook in 2022, and the team wasn’t worth a plug nickel, though Texas A&M paid its head coach $9 million. The reality is 2023 might not be much better off the field, but things better change on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Consol, College Station basketball teams meet today
The A&M Consolidated and College Station basketball teams are going to ring in the new year with a pair of District 21-5A headliners on Tuesday. The 21st-ranked Consol boys (13-6, 1-0) will play host to the Cougars (15-7, 1-0) at 1:30 p.m., while the College Station girls (9-13, 2-1) will play the Lady Tigers (11-11, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. at Cougar Gym.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 7
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date January 2, 2023). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD board discusses legislative priorities
To prepare for the 88th Texas legislative session — taking place from Jan. 10 to May 29, 2023 — the Bryan school district discussed its legislative priorities at a recent meeting. Bryan’s administrative team has been working to develop five overarching categories to bring to the Texas Legislature...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bryan. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Andrew Roblyer returns with original play 'Uncle Eb'
Area theater-lovers fondly remember the groundbreaking This Is Water Theatre, the first professional theater company in Bryan-College Station. From 2013 to 2018, This Is Water, under the guidance of the incredibly talented Andrew Roblyer, brought new and often daring theater productions to the community, filling a niche no other area theater provides.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.
