El Paso, TX

Porterville Recorder

Ole Miss hosts Sears and No. 7 Alabama

Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2, 1-0 SEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -12.5; over/under is 146. BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Alabama hosts the Ole Miss Rebels after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Alabama's 78-67 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide are...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Porterville Recorder

VMI hosts Dye and Samford

VMI Keydets (5-10, 0-2 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-7, 2-0 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the VMI Keydets after Logan Dye scored 20 points in Samford's 75-63 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 6-2 in home games. Samford is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
HOMEWOOD, AL

