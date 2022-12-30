Read full article on original website
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Darvish Deal is Heading to the Yankees
After time on several minor league teams, Willie Calhoun hopes to get back on track with his new contract.
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Dodgers: Fan Favorite Relief Pitcher Makes a Big Announcement on IG
Dodgers right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol and wife announce big news on social media
Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Opines Trevor Bauer Less Than Welcome in LA Clubhouse
In reality, no one knows what players are thinking at the moment.
SNY host (and troll) senselessly rips Yankees for ‘not living up to expectations’
From the people who brought you “The NL East is Over!” in May, we now have a non-New York Yankees fan telling us what the expectations should be for the New York Yankees. SNY’s Sal Licata has done it again. His sports theater is second to only Stephen A. Smith.
Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind
The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to All-Star Starting Pitcher
MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that the Angels, among other teams, could be interested in acquiring this All-Star if his team shows a willingness to trade him.
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: 3B William Lugo (25)
Acquired: IFA, August 23, 2018 (Peravia, Dominican Republic) 2022 Stats: 112 G, 419 AB, .263/.347/.432, 110 H, 25 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 50 BB, 117 K, 0/0 SB, .327 BABIP (Low-A/High-A) Having added $1 million in international bonus pool money when Jeurys Familia was traded to the Oakland Athletics...
Dr. Shamsky? No, but a key figure in Mets’ 1969 success
You can't always believe what you read in Wikipedia. No, Art Shamsky's mother did not pressure her Jewish son to become a doctor. No, as far as Shamsky is aware, his father's family did not come from Ukraine. But he did grow up in St. Louis and he eventually become one of the key players in the New York Mets' 1969 World Series Championship season.
Dodgers: Making the Case for Trading for Ha-Seong Kim from the Padres
L.A. needs a shortstop, so why not go after San Diego’s?
The Giants Release David Sills
Former West Virginia University receiver David Sills was released by the New York Giants on Saturday. Sills had 11 receptions for 106 yards in nine appearances and five starts during the season. He hauled in at least one reception in seven consecutive games before he was placed on the inactive list following the Giants loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 30.
A free-agent profile of former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen
A busy month of December has seen the free agent cupboard mostly cleared out. Yet as we begin 2023 there are still a few interesting options on the open market for teams looking for upgrades heading into the new season. Of course, many teams will look to the trade market over the next month or two – particularly if they’re after impact options – but good deals can still be found in free agency.
Yankees Invite Ex-Rangers Left Fielder to Spring Training
New York is taking a flyer on this slugging lefty, who struggled over the last several seasons with Texas
Yankees can go blockbuster, stay content or be conservative to fill left-field position
The Yankees have been adding minor-league talent over the past few days, notably a few outfielders, to compete during spring training. General manager Brian Cashman has remained patient and cautious filling the vacant left field spot, but that doesn’t mean a deal isn’t in the works for the Yankees with the new year upon us and additional improvement expected.
