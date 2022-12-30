Read full article on original website
wincountry.com
Armed robbery suspect found hiding by KDPS K-9, 19-year-old lodged in Kalamazoo County Jail
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A suspect who reportedly robbed a Kalamazoo business at gunpoint, then fled to a neighboring home, has been arrested. Monday afternoon officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue. They say that during the robbery, what appeared to be a black handgun was pointed at the business owner before the suspect fled on foot.
wkzo.com
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
WWMTCw
Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
Two men killed at New Year’s party identified
Man arrested for discharging weapon at midnight, shooting and killing two
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a nearby man discharged his weapon in Van Buren County, the Sheriff's Office says. The shooting happened five minutes after midnight In the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township. Investigators say a 62-year-old man was at a...
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
WNDU
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
max983.net
Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon
Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
Michigan man fatally struck by car while trying to strap appliance on vehicle
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man was fatally struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle on the side of the road, authorities said. Trevor Kyle Nelson, 18, of Edwardsburg, died when he was struck by a vehicle in LaGrange Township, MLive.com reported.
wtvbam.com
Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
Deputies: 2 dead after man starts shooting at New Year’s party
WWMTCw
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94
A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
1 killed in crash near Cassopolis on New Year’s Eve
A young man was struck by a car and killed while stopped along the road west of Cassopolis Saturday evening.
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies person of interest in motel parking lot killing
STURGIS, Mich. — A 32-year-old man was identified as the shooting victim in Thursday night's deadly motel parking lot shooting Thursday night. Jeremy Lampeart was found shot in the parking lot of the Country Hearth Inn and Suites around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Sturgis Department of Public Safety.
WNDU
18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Edwardsburg is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say...
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
WWMTCw
Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
