Sturgis, MI

wincountry.com

Armed robbery suspect found hiding by KDPS K-9, 19-year-old lodged in Kalamazoo County Jail

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A suspect who reportedly robbed a Kalamazoo business at gunpoint, then fled to a neighboring home, has been arrested. Monday afternoon officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery that occurred in the 1600 block of North Westnedge Avenue. They say that during the robbery, what appeared to be a black handgun was pointed at the business owner before the suspect fled on foot.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
max983.net

Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon

Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
BOURBON, IN
wtvbam.com

Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder

STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
STURGIS, MI
WWMTCw

Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman dies in what police believe was alcohol-related crash New Year’s Day on I-94

A 42-year-old Lansing woman died in a crash police believe was alcohol-related early New Year’s Day on eastbound I-94 in Parma Township, west of Jackson. The woman was heading east before dawn Sunday, Jan. 1, and took the exit ramp onto Eaton Rapids Road, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release. The vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
PARMA, MI
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Edwardsburg is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Son arrested after father's body found in burning Battle Creek home

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after firefighters found the body of his 61-year-old father, Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said Friday. The body of Randall Hurt was found by the Battle Creek Fire Department when they responded to a house fire Tuesday evening on the northeast side, according to the department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

