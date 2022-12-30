ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Mount Airy News

Area trucking magnate Hardy passes at 90

This photo from Hardy Brothers Trucking social media shows flags at their Siloam facility flying at half staff. Founder Ralph Hardy died over the weekend at the age of 90. (Photo: Hardy Brothers Trucking) Three generations of Hardy Brothers Trucking are seen. President Eddie Hardy, Founder Ralph Hardy, and Vice...
SILOAM, NC
WCNC

Former Catawba County lawmaker dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Two Catawba County Men Charged With Attempted Murder In McDowell County

Two Catawba County men have been charged with attempted murder in McDowell County. The charges date back to an incident that took place in October. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Long View and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Fatal Crash Reported In Ashe County

WEST JEFFERSON – On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 221 near Paul Goodman Road. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on US 221, ran off the right side of the road, collided with an embankment, struck two roadway signs, and overturned.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Bridge To Close For Repairs

NEWTON – State contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting this week. The road is set to close at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 and is scheduled to reopen in September 2023. A signed detour following...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

