Mount Airy News
Area trucking magnate Hardy passes at 90
This photo from Hardy Brothers Trucking social media shows flags at their Siloam facility flying at half staff. Founder Ralph Hardy died over the weekend at the age of 90. (Photo: Hardy Brothers Trucking) Three generations of Hardy Brothers Trucking are seen. President Eddie Hardy, Founder Ralph Hardy, and Vice...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Impact of biggest headlines of 2022 to carry into 2023 as Iredell County continues to grow
It can be easy to throw together an end-of-the-year column with the biggest stories of the year that was, it’s a time-honored tradition in media. But each year I hope this is a little more than that as we look at stories that left an impact that won’t end when the calendar flips over to 2023.
Former Catawba County lawmaker dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
tourcounsel.com
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Two Watauga County schools dismiss early Wednesday, following death of student
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Mable Elementary School and Cove Creek Middle School will dismiss early on Wednesday at noon, to allow students and staff to attend the funeral service of 14-year-old Cole Jackson Ellis. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
kiss951.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
WBTV
Three killed in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say. Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment. 3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries...
WBTV
2 Watauga Co. schools to dismiss early for funeral of 14-year-old killed in farming accident
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Funeral services will take place this week for a 14-year-old boy who was killed on Dec. 30 after the tractor he was operating overturned in Watauga County. The family will of Cole Ellis will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Alliance...
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
Thousands lose power Saturday in south Charlotte, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — UPDATE: Power was restored in south Charlotte just before 2 p.m. after an outage that affected thousands of people Saturday, Duke Energy reported. More than 3,000 people in south Charlotte were left without power Saturday afternoon due to an outage, according to Duke Energy. Duke Energy’s outage...
860wacb.com
Two Catawba County Men Charged With Attempted Murder In McDowell County
Two Catawba County men have been charged with attempted murder in McDowell County. The charges date back to an incident that took place in October. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Long View and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder.
WBTV
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Playground opens in memory of drowning victim in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy’s life has been memorialized with a new playground in Mooresville. Make An Impact Foundation ended the year on a high note by hosting the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground grand opening ceremony Saturday at Stumpy Green Park in Mooresville. Thompson died in a...
860wacb.com
Fatal Crash Reported In Ashe County
WEST JEFFERSON – On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 221 near Paul Goodman Road. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on US 221, ran off the right side of the road, collided with an embankment, struck two roadway signs, and overturned.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Bridge To Close For Repairs
NEWTON – State contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting this week. The road is set to close at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4 and is scheduled to reopen in September 2023. A signed detour following...
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
WCNC
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.
