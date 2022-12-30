Read full article on original website
Dee A Johnson
4d ago
how about enforcing the "hands free" law?🤨8 out of every 10 drivers' eyes are on their phones, not the road. why pass laws you have no intent on enforcing?
Reply(7)
51
James Shepherd
4d ago
yeah, let's make new driving laws. They don't even enforce the ones they have now. Like hands free, driving in the left lane or expired tags. Try enforcing the ones we have 1st, then worry about new laws
Reply(11)
50
Clifford Green
4d ago
I'm sorry but I have to say this I think it all stems from the fact it doesn't suit you that's why it was changed, also I would like to know why the law on cell phones and driving has not truly been seen being enforced it's sad when you see a police officer using his phone it's okay for them but not the rest of us totally wrong sorry your loss suck just like the rest of the state
Reply(3)
40
Related
WRBI Radio
New statewide policy on vehicle pursuits now in effect in Indiana
— A new statewide policy on minimum standards for vehicle pursuits went into effect on New Year’s Day Sunday. It was in November that the Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB) established the Uniform Statewide Policy on Minimum Standards for Vehicle Pursuits and it was required to be incorporated into the policies, procedures, and general orders of all Indiana law enforcement agencies no later than January 1.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
Ohio’s new distracted driving law to go into effect
Ohio's new distracted driving law could soon be in effect. The bill is currently sitting on Gov. Mike DeWine's desk.
New Illinois Driving Laws For 2023 Are Now in Effect. Here's What They Are
If you hold an Illinois driver's license, several new driving laws in effect for 2023 may impact you. According to Chicago personal injury attorney Lance D. Northcutt, one of the bigger changes is a shift in language for a number of laws related to traffic collisions. The change replaces the word "accident" with "crash."
warricknews.com
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
News Now Warsaw
State law revises Indiana’s police pursuit policy
SOUTH BEND – A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The new statewide policy creates minimum standards on how police can pursue suspects fleeing in vehicles. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate...
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Indiana State Police send extra patrols, reminders ahead of New Year’s
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As millions prepare to celebrate the start of 2023, Saturday also marks one of the busiest travel days for Indiana State Police. As a result, Sgt. Matt Ames said ISP has been prepping accordingly. “Overall we will see a lot of traffic on New Year’s Eve weekend,” he said. “A lot […]
indypolitics.org
NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws
Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND updates Dense Fog Advisory (cancels 6 zones, extends time of 33 zones) https://t.co/4Uk0OIwrb9 https://t.co/nc6VFAMEsI. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, there are changes for when you get behind the wheel of a car – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, H.B. 3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees, or fines...
Cash bail remains in effect for now in Illinois
Whew, that was really close. However, we are not out of the woods yet. Yesterday, the SAFE-T Act went into effect. There was a stipulation in the bill that was going to eliminate cash bail for 43 of the 108 counties within the Land of Lincoln.
wmay.com
License Plate Renewal Fees To Go Down For Some
Some Illinois drivers will see a reduction in the cost of their license plate stickers in 2023. Participants in the Illinois Department on Aging’s Benefits Access program will see the renewal cost fall from $24 to just $10. The program is open to low-income older drivers and persons with disabilities.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including Jerry Roach, of Orleans, to the Board of Safety Review. Board of Safety Review. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2025:. Jerry Roach...
Fox 59
Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight
INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
Is It Legal to Set Off Fireworks on New Year’s Eve in Indiana?
Most of us will ring in the new year with friends and family either at someone's house or at a popular bar. Wherever you plan on celebrating, chances are there will be at least one TV playing one of the many televised New Year's Eve countdown shows featuring celebrities and musicians in a big city counting down the minutes until the ball drops. Most, if not all, of those countdowns, will feature a fireworks show as the clock strikes midnight and the new year begins. But, what about those of us in Indiana? Can we ring in the new year with our own fireworks display?
Comments / 188