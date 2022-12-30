Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Oklahoma Teen Who Died In 2018 Honored For Organ Donation
An Oklahoma teenager who died in 2018 was honored in Monday’s Tournament of Roses Parade, for her life-giving organ donation. Morgan Flynn, who lived near Atoka, died of cystic fibrosis, despite two lung transplants that extended her life. Her corneas and heart valves were donated to others. For the...
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Belzoni Community
Oklahoma has its share of rural communitiesPhoto by_Alicja_ on Pixabay. When Elliston Labor was 56 years old, he told a government biographer that he didn’t know his birthday, just that he was born in 1881.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
CandysDirt.com
These States Were The Hottest Spots For Lake Homes in 2022
Pipes and roadways have frozen plus air travel is a mess. Thoughts of sugarplums have passed. Now visions of warmer weather, sunset watching from your boat, and the lake home lifestyle are dancing in your head. The analysts at Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, have...
visitusaparks.com
Immerse Yourself in Oklahoma’s Native American History
Oklahoma has abundant Native American history. Formerly known simply as “Indian Territory,” it is here that over 30 Indian tribes were relocated during the peak of western migration. In total, 67 unique tribal nations have at one point called Oklahoma home. The name Oklahoma itself is a Choctaw Indian word that means “red people.”
Salmonella Outbreak Reported In Oklahoma, Other States
15 people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota have been reported ill with Salmonella, according to the CDC. The CDC said the salmonella outbreak is connected to recalled alfalfa sprouts by the brand Sun Sprouts. Lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212 or 4212, or expiration dates between Dec. 10, 2022 and...
KHBS
Rolling Stone picked the 200 best singers of all time: How many from Arkansas made the cut?
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Rolling Stone magazine released its list ofthe 200 Best Singers of All Time and like any list, there's a lot of controversy. But unlike Celine Dion, Arkansas was not overlooked by the Rolling Stone staff when they picked the best singers in popular music. Five vocalists from the Natural State made the list, including one member of the top ten.
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
koamnewsnow.com
Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees
GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
edmondoutlook.com
Rock Star Herb Magley
Several times a week, he loads up his Fender speaker system and his wireless head mic and travels to adoring audiences around Oklahoma. They can’t get enough of him. They don’t want his shows to end. They line up afterward to talk to him. Herb is not a rock musician. Herb has figured out how to make rocks, yes, rocks from the ground, entertaining to a group of people typically difficult to engage: individuals with Alzheimer’s disease!
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
News On 6
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
news9.com
Quiet, Cool Pattern Underway
TULSA, Okla. - A cool morning is underway after showers and storms swept across Green Country on Monday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A few areas of patchy fog will remain early Tuesday morning before drier air quickly arrives from the west. Morning clouds will mostly thin out with some sunshine and highs in the 50s north and lower 60s across far southeastern Oklahoma. Despite a rather active upper air flow, the pattern remains mostly calm for the remainder of the week.
KOKI FOX 23
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
KFOR
First rain of the new year coming!
January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state. Thankfully, an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Look for foggy and drizzly conditions in the morning with thunderstorms forming and moving east midday. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35 toward Arkansas.
tulsapeople.com
Fighting Oklahoma’s food deserts
On Nov. 22, Hunger Free Oklahoma was awarded $14.2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — the largest Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program grant ever recorded. The GusNIP grant will provide critical funding toward expanding Double Up Oklahoma programs into more farmers markets and grocery stores in areas across the state where access to fresh, nutritious food is severely limited.
