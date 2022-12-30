ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

CBS Minnesota

Wrapped Christmas present in Minnesota suspect's car contained $360K in meth, cocaine

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Members of a drug task force in northern Minnesota intercepted a very expensive Christmas present during a traffic stop last week.The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force pulled over a 35-year-old man they had been investigating on Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71 South.After securing a search warrant, agents found a large box that was wrapped as a present inside his vehicle, containing 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension values the illegal drugs seized at more than $650,000.WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota wildlife in the cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans were able to survive late-December’s bitterly cold temperatures by staying inside warm buildings or adding multiple layers to venture out. North Dakota wildlife has fewer options when it comes to braving the cold. To survive in the extreme conditions, animals will often lie down in tree rows or other protected areas to stay warm and rely on stored energy to keep them warm in below zero temps.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Longmont Leader

2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
kvrr.com

2023 North Dakota legislative session preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota’s Legislative sessions begins Tuesday. Republicans have 43 more seats than Democrats in the Senate and 70 in the House, but that doesn’t mean they are all on the same page. “There’s not universal agreement among the majority of Republicans on certain...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

A look back at ten years of Smoke Free ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been ten years since North Dakotans took to the polls to ban smoking in public spaces. Travis Gendron says he’s lucky he gets to mix drinks in a smoke-free environment. “It’s such a big deal for the community. We’re all going to be...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kxnet.com

Life Hacks to help you through the North Dakota winter

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially winter, and KX News has some life hacks to help you get through the season. Now that frost is a common occurrence on our cars in the mornings, you can place plastic bags on side mirrors overnight, so they’ll be frost-free when you need them.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Looking to the New Year: North Dakota’s Hydrogen Hub

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced this Fall, he has signed a memorandum of understanding with the governors of Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub to help meet the nation’s clean energy, transportation, and agricultural needs.And this year, our state plans to develop this more. North […]
MINNESOTA STATE

