Lake County, IN

city-countyobserver.com

DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams

Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
INDIANA STATE
South Suburban News

Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property Taxes

School District 227Photo byRich Township High School. In partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education, Rich Township High School District 227 Board of Education has applied for and is expected to receive the Property Tax Relief Grant (PTRG) for the 2022 tax year. This grant provides school districts an opportunity to lower the property tax burden on local taxpayers with nearly all the tax relief paid for by the State of Illinois.
RICHTON PARK, IL
WISH-TV

Woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94

LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman from Lake Station died on New Year’s Day in a crash on I-94. According to Indiana State Police, at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42 mile-marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line.
LAKE STATION, IN
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
chicagostarmedia.com

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School

WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL

