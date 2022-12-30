Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral challenger predicts Lightfoot won't make runoff election
CHICAGO - Chicagoans will begin voting for mayor later this month, and we'll count the ballots on Feb. 28. The campaign is about to heat up, with several candidates promising new tv commercials this week and a series of candidate forums on tap. With nine candidates on the ballot next...
etxview.com
Judge to begin considering whether Indicted Lake County sheriff can carry handgun in public
HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit filed in November by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asking that a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public be declared unconstitutional. The status conference is scheduled for...
CBS News
Appeals court gives green light for Franciscan Health to close ER in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- The Indiana Court of Appeals on Friday overturned a lower court order and gave the green light for the hospital to close. The hospital had planned to close at the end of the year Saturday and will now do so. In a statement, the hospital said:
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
'Travesty': Mayor furious as Hammond, Indiana's only hospital prepares to permanently close
"Would you want to be gasping for breath for 10 to 15 minutes extra when you have a hospital right here, that's been here for 120 years."
Man charged with felonies after pursuit in Gary
After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 25th and Colfax St. and struck another vehicle that was crossing the intersection.
city-countyobserver.com
DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams
Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
Woman in mental health crisis with ties to Lake County reported missing, last seen in Chicago
The family of a 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, is seeking the public’s help in locating the woman, who has been missing for three months. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was...
NW Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box closing due to hospital ER closure
One of Indiana's Safe Haven Baby Boxes is now closed, but the organization says there are several others nearby.
Northwest Indiana hospital's ER department closes
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott has lost his fight to keep the emergency room at the Franciscan Health hospital open. The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a lower court order and now the ER is closed as of today as originally planned.
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property Taxes
School District 227Photo byRich Township High School. In partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education, Rich Township High School District 227 Board of Education has applied for and is expected to receive the Property Tax Relief Grant (PTRG) for the 2022 tax year. This grant provides school districts an opportunity to lower the property tax burden on local taxpayers with nearly all the tax relief paid for by the State of Illinois.
WISH-TV
Woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94
LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman from Lake Station died on New Year’s Day in a crash on I-94. According to Indiana State Police, at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42 mile-marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line.
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
Hammond Hospital to Move Forward With Closing Emergency Room Saturday
The Indiana Court of Appeals has granted an emergency motion, overturning a lower court's ruling and allowing Franciscan Health Hammond to move forward with closing its emergency room Saturday as planned. In a statement, Franciscan Alliance, which operates the hospital, said it doesn't expect that the emergency room's closure will...
chicagostarmedia.com
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School
WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus Operators
If you're looking to start the new year with a new job, check out these CTA positions. The Chicago Transit Authority is still looking for candidates to fill bus mechanics and operators' roles. According to the transportation company's website, these job listings are among the few positions currently open.
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
