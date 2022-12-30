Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Junk Mail
CHARLOTTE – Mail theft and missing mail has been a major problem all year. With many people saying they sometimes don’t get mail for days, one woman has the opposite problem, she gets too much mail! John Matarese looks into how this can happen.
WCNC
Are the lottery jackpots getting bigger?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lottery jackpots are going up thanks to changing rules and high-interest rates. For the third time in the past year, we are about to see a jackpot of over $750 million. And it's no coincidence. For years rules have changed to increase the prize. Back in...
Amid New Year's resolutions, local gym preps for a boom in new memberships
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationally, due to the New Year, gym memberships are the craze. Gym owners say it's because of the New Year's resolutions. According to a national survey, 23% of people say they wanted to get healthier in the New Year. Every year, gyms benefit from this push, including F45 Midtown Charlotte.
How big will the Gen Z ‘problem’ be in Charlotte? Here’s what the data says.
CHARLOTTE — Imagine thousands of potential employees vanishing into thin air. That’s the prospect many metro areas are facing, thanks to the demographic shifts taking place in the American workforce. Between the relatively small size of Generation Z, declining birth rates and low immigration totals, experts say the...
Vote in what Charlotte City Council prioritizes when it comes to housing, jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council is seeking input on several topic areas, with a focus on housing and jobs. This is in preparation for the upcoming Housing and Jobs Summit will be held on Jan. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bojangles Coliseum. For the...
'I'm happy I got my bag' | Charlotte airport flyers finally starting to reunite with bags from holiday travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers are still dealing with the aftermath of widespread flight delays and cancellations by airlines over the past two weeks. Bags can still be seen piled up at airports until airlines can contact passengers to get them to pick them up. Some people are now on week two of waiting for that phone call.
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
businesstodaync.com
Corkscrew liquidation sale and other business news
Jan. 3. By TL Bernthal. Corkscrew is holding a liquidation sale through Jan. 15, when it and Nina’s Boutique must close in Birkdale Village. A bartaco will be opened in the combined space. A Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar staffer says the wine bar and shop plans to re-open...
Crumbl cookies set to open new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for Charlotte residents with a sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies is set to open its doors this Friday, Jan. 6 at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway in Charlotte. Store owners, Cole Hergerhorst and Phil Smith, said they can’t wait to serve their delicious treats to cookie-crazed...
RANKED: These are CLT’s busiest routes in Q4
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials are expecting a busy holiday travel season in December as they aim this year to beat a pre-pandemic annual traffic record of 50 million passengers set in 2019. That’s after the airport saw more than 2 million passengers in November, a record boosted by the Thanksgiving travel period.
Here's what 2023 could bring for Charlotte's housing market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From fluctuating interest rates and low inventory, 2022 was a wild ride for the housing market in Charlotte. While it's been a rough year for those looking to buy a home, recently mortgage rates have been trending down. “As mortgage rates drop, we will begin to...
Airbnb says it's cracking down on unauthorized parties ahead of New Year’s Eve
Airbnb says it’s enacting new measures to crack down on unauthorized parties ahead of New Year’s celebrations this weekend. The short-term rental company has banned one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history or no previous bookings at all. It’s something Airbnb has...
Microsoft buys hundreds of acres for $1B Catawba County project
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Since announcing a $1 billion investment in November for new data centers in Catawba County, real estate records show Microsoft Corp. has bought hundreds of acres there. According to deeds filed with the county, Microsoft has acquired over 440 acres in Catawba County since last...
Duke Energy: Customer demand, less power than forecasted led to rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — In a new statement, Duke Energy said it had less power available over the Christmas weekend than it had originally estimated, which led to the decision to instate rolling blackouts. Spokesperson Jeff Brooks said the company initially forecasted it had enough resources to last through the weekend....
thecharlottepost.com
$10 million gift for women’s care at Atrium Health
$10 million gift for women’s care at Atrium Health. Grant from the C.D. Spangler Foundation for reproductive health. Atrium Health received a $10 million gift from the C.D. Spangler Foundation to transform reproductive care in the region by supporting women and their families at every stage of parenthood.. Better...
wccbcharlotte.com
Free First Dates Are Becoming Popular With People Looking For Love
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People in the dating world aren’t looking for fancy ways to impress someone on the first date. Many of them admit that they are looking for cheaper options. Free activities have become very popular since the inflation has made dating much more expensive. A number of dating platforms funded a study to see just how daters are handling the dilemma. Out of five-thousand single people, 84% say they prefer a casual date in order to save money. And 30% are open to doing a fun, free activity on the first date.
Power restored for over 3,000 after outage in south Charlotte, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 3,000 Duke Energy customers now have power again following an outage in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon, the company's outage map reported. The outage was first reported just before noon Saturday with about 3,277 being impacted, officials said. Power was restored in the area as of 1:45 p.m., according to Duke Energy.
WCNC
Beauty on a Budget
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beauty on a budget is always a win. Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics joined Charlotte Today with some great budget-friendly beauty that you’ll definitely want to add to your beauty bag — especially this winter season!. 1 — Ever tried putting on hand...
Here's where you can learn CPR in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As sports fans still process the sudden hospitalization of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, medical professionals stressed the need for people to learn life-saving measures, from how to use an AED to learning CPR. CPR is short for "cardiopulmonary resuscitation", and it involves using chest compressions...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
