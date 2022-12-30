ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Junk Mail

CHARLOTTE – Mail theft and missing mail has been a major problem all year. With many people saying they sometimes don’t get mail for days, one woman has the opposite problem, she gets too much mail! John Matarese looks into how this can happen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Are the lottery jackpots getting bigger?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lottery jackpots are going up thanks to changing rules and high-interest rates. For the third time in the past year, we are about to see a jackpot of over $750 million. And it's no coincidence. For years rules have changed to increase the prize. Back in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Corkscrew liquidation sale and other business news

Jan. 3. By TL Bernthal. Corkscrew is holding a liquidation sale through Jan. 15, when it and Nina’s Boutique must close in Birkdale Village. A bartaco will be opened in the combined space. A Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar staffer says the wine bar and shop plans to re-open...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Crumbl cookies set to open new location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for Charlotte residents with a sweet tooth, Crumbl Cookies is set to open its doors this Friday, Jan. 6 at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway in Charlotte. Store owners, Cole Hergerhorst and Phil Smith, said they can’t wait to serve their delicious treats to cookie-crazed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

RANKED: These are CLT’s busiest routes in Q4

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials are expecting a busy holiday travel season in December as they aim this year to beat a pre-pandemic annual traffic record of 50 million passengers set in 2019. That’s after the airport saw more than 2 million passengers in November, a record boosted by the Thanksgiving travel period.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's what 2023 could bring for Charlotte's housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From fluctuating interest rates and low inventory, 2022 was a wild ride for the housing market in Charlotte. While it's been a rough year for those looking to buy a home, recently mortgage rates have been trending down. “As mortgage rates drop, we will begin to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

$10 million gift for women’s care at Atrium Health

$10 million gift for women’s care at Atrium Health. Grant from the C.D. Spangler Foundation for reproductive health. Atrium Health received a $10 million gift from the C.D. Spangler Foundation to transform reproductive care in the region by supporting women and their families at every stage of parenthood.. Better...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Free First Dates Are Becoming Popular With People Looking For Love

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People in the dating world aren’t looking for fancy ways to impress someone on the first date. Many of them admit that they are looking for cheaper options. Free activities have become very popular since the inflation has made dating much more expensive. A number of dating platforms funded a study to see just how daters are handling the dilemma. Out of five-thousand single people, 84% say they prefer a casual date in order to save money. And 30% are open to doing a fun, free activity on the first date.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Beauty on a Budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beauty on a budget is always a win. Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics joined Charlotte Today with some great budget-friendly beauty that you’ll definitely want to add to your beauty bag — especially this winter season!. 1 — Ever tried putting on hand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's where you can learn CPR in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As sports fans still process the sudden hospitalization of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, medical professionals stressed the need for people to learn life-saving measures, from how to use an AED to learning CPR. CPR is short for "cardiopulmonary resuscitation", and it involves using chest compressions...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health delivers its first Mecklenburg County baby of 2023

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health announced its first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2023 arrived at 2:30 a.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. The first baby born in the Greater Charlotte region came at 12:09...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy