Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker men's basketball wins Utica University Classic
UTICA — With 16 points already to his name and time dwindling, Oswego State men’s basketball guard Jeremiah Sparks stole the ball. In the blink of an eye, he was soaring through the air alone with his arm cocked back. There was nothing anyone could do to stop Sparks from viciously stamping an exclamation point on the Lakers championship win against the Utica University Pioneers.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Good Guys Barbershop Mite team falls to tough Auburn squad
OSWEGO — The Good Guys Barbershop Mite team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association had a tough game against Auburn on Saturday, falling 10-5. Auburn got off to a quick start, scoring three unanswered goals before Tucker Pryor got the Bucs’ first goal of the game.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Moving forward: Oswego State men's hockey falls to Adrian with 3 unanswered goals
OSWEGO — Lesson learned. Head coach Ed Gosek said after the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s 3-2 loss to Adrian College on Saturday that it’s not always about the outcome.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
2 cars, 2 divisions
OSWEGO — Since the switch to GM Performance 602 crate engines in 2019, Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers division has been growing as fast as ever. Eleven rookie drivers entered points events at the speedway in 2022, including 17-year-old quarter midget graduate Tony DeStevens.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mary L. Gummer
Mary L. Gummer, 85, a resident of Oswego, passed away Dec. 30, 2022 in Syracuse. Mary was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late George and Esther (Bailey) Rice. She was a life resident of the area.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Harry C. Fowler Jr.
Harry C. Fowler Jr., 67, of Oswego Town, died Sunday Dec. 25, 2022 after a sudden attack, at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Harry “Hap” and Martha “Polly” Fowler Sr. Harry received his Master’s degree in engineering from Purdue University, and worked in the field in California for 10 years, before returning home to operate the family’s farmer, Fowler’s Orchard, in Sterling, NY. He continued with his love of the apple growing more recently working at the Fruit Valley Orchard in Oswego Town. He always enjoyed walking through the orchards watching the harvest bloom and grow into delicious fruit. Harry is survived by his sister Cynthia Fowler Santangelo of Red Creek; his nieces Tracy Santangelo of Albany and Sabrina (Ryan) Cooley of Georgia; and his nephew Louis Santangelo of Syracuse. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at noon with Pastor Wade Smith at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego. Calling hours will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the services at the funeral home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Michael M. ‘Animal’ Rollis
Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY, to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961 from East Syracuse Minoa High School. He has been a resident of Hannibal, NY, for most of his life. Michael was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy on the USS Gainard (DD 706) during the Vietnam War from 1962-1966. Mr. Rollis enjoyed hard work and he retired from Chrysler Corp/New Process Gear, East Syracuse, after 36 years of service. He then worked as a Security Guard for the State Office Building, Bank of NY and Turning Stone Casino. Mr. Rollis was a faithful member of the Hannibal American Legion Post 1552 for 32 years. He enjoyed fishing, attending the NYS Fair, and look forward to his daily meals and visiting with his wife. Mr. Rollis also loved his furry animals, watching football and his favorite player Tom Brady. He liked celebrating Veterans Day with a special meal. Mr. Rollis never refused to work from any of his employers and he additionally loved to cut wood. Michael was always focused on what he felt he needed to do to provide for his family and not afraid to work hard to accomplish this task. He is survived by his wife of 60 years: June (Miller) Rollis of Hannibal; their sons: Michael M. Rollis of Verona Beach, NY, and Gary S. Rollis of Hannibal, NY; their grandchildren: Jack Rollis of NYC, NY, Gary Rollis of Hannibal, NY, and Amanda Marie (Joey Stonecipher) Rollis of Chittenango, NY; and their great-grandchildren: Zella Stonecipher and Remi Stonecipher; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately in Hannibal Cemetery, Hannibal, NY. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Daniel ‘Dan’ I. Vincent
Daniel “Dan” I. Vincent, age 65, of Hannibal, NY, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Casey Vincent who passed on May 27, 2020. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barbara Alice Cox (Barr)
Barbara Alice Cox (Barr) of Oswego, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 30. She was the first born to Alice Marie (Miller) Barr and Hugh Joseph (Joe) Barr of Point Pleasant, WV. She was 83 years old. Barb, known in her...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Shirley A. (Sawyer) Bogart
Shirley A. (Sawyer) Bogart, 86, of Mexico, NY, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke’s nursing homer after a short illness. She was born in Oswego, Daughter of the late Lucian and Julia Pittsley Sawyer. She attended Oswego Schools. She was a life resident of Mexico where she met the love of her life Morris R. Bogart in 1954. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. Throughout her life she had various careers including working at Mimi’s and Becks Hotel as a cook. She worked as a home healthcare aid. In her later years she provided Daycare for her grandchildren and other neighborhood children. Her hobbies included cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading and spending time with her family.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County distributes ARPA funding to Pathway of Hope
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Legislature recently approved a resolution to distribute funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the Pathway of Hope program. The award designates a total of $300,000 to be distributed over three years to the program, which provides intensive case management services to Oswego County families.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
County Legislature shuffles leadership
OSWEGO — When the Oswego County Legislature meets later this week for its annual organizational meeting, it will welcome a new majority leader and vice chair. Paul House, R-Hastings, will replace Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, as majority leader. Marc Greco, R-Fulton, will succeed Linda Lockwood, R-Volney, as vice chair of the legislature.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Cops: Fentanyl found in routine traffic stop
FULTON — A man who tried to use a phony name during a traffic stop was arrested and found with more than 500 envelopes of fentanyl, Fulton police said. At about 9 a.m. Friday an officer made a traffic stop in the city of Fulton. Police identified the driver as James M. Dougherty, 40, of Solvay.
Comments / 0