WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department have arrested and charged a man for possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts. On Dec. 1, an investigation into Russ Alan Miller, 57 led by Asst. Chief Jason...
WHNT-TV
Emergency Sirens Out in Russellville and Mad Co
Elkmont Family Trying to Recover After Christmas …. A family in Elkmont is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything that they owned in a fire on Christmas Eve. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. Permitless Concealed Carry...
WHNT-TV
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments.
Shoals man convicted of stabbing man 14 times up for parole
In November 2005, Allen Jerome Hankins died after being stabbed 14 times during a fight with a neighbor at the Colbert Square Apartments in Sheffield.
55-year-old local woman struck, killed by vehicle in Sheffield
The Sheffield Police Department confirmed that 55-year-old Francis Sharon Kuykendall of Sheffield died after being taken to Helen Keller Hospital from the scene.
WAAY-TV
'She was a light:' Sister of Athens domestic violence shooting victim speaks out
A Limestone County family is grieving the loss of a vibrant young mom who police say is believed to be the victim of a deadly domestic violence shooting on New Year's Day. Athens Police say 26-year-old Alexis Garth died at Huntsville Hospital after being shot multiple times. Garth's entire family...
WAFF
Victim of domestic violence lived next door to social worker
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ”It’s a strange feeling knowing she’ll never be there again.”. Early Sunday morning, 26-year-old Alexis Garth was shot and killed near the 22000 block of Oakdale Ridge Lane in Athens. She was the victim of a domestic violence shooting, the second since Thursday when 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed in Huntsville.
WHNT-TV
Elkmont Family Trying to Recover After Christmas Eve Fire
One dead, one arrested after shooting in Athens
Athens Police say one woman is dead and one man has been arrested after a domestic violence related shooting early Sunday morning.
Decatur man acquitted of murder arrested again
Zachary Williams is back in jail after being acquitted of capital murder earlier this month, according to police.
Is it legal to set off fireworks where you live?
Is it legal or illegal to set off fireworks where you live?
WAAY-TV
Family Dollar employee calls Decatur police on neighborhood burglary suspect
One man is in the Morgan County jail after a mother came home to find her house being burglarized while her kids were alone inside. According to police reports, a Decatur mother chased the burglar three blocks to a Family Dollar store where one of the employees helped call the cops.
WAAY-TV
As permit-less conceal carry becomes law, North Alabama has a mixed reaction
As of January 1st, Alabamians can now conceal carry a gun without having to get a permit. Alabama joins 24 others states that have a similar law in place. The new law has split some people up in North Alabama on differing sides of opinion. Dewey Weaver, a gun store...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
Man arrested in Decatur for having stolen gun while on parole
A man was arrested in Decatur on Dec. 28 for possessing a firearm while on parole.
Decatur Police: Man found with methamphetamine, fentanyl during traffic stop
A Decatur man was arrested after police say he was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl during a vehicle stop.
Athens man charged with murder after shooting
A man was charged with murder after a shooting in Athens Wednesday afternoon.
WSFA
Alabama Department of Corrections investigation underway after five former staffers arrested in December
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In December, Limestone County deputies arrested five former Alabama Department of Corrections officers. Court records show each person faces multiple charges for crimes committed in the Limestone Correctional Facility. Charges include bribery and using an official position as a corrections officer for personal gain. Stacy...
Hartselle Enquirer
Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street
Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County School System closes schools Tuesday due to severe weather risk
The Lauderdale County School System has closed schools Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. All after-school and extracurricular activities are cancelled Tuesday, too. According to a new schedule released by the system, students in Group A will return Wednesday, students in Group B will return Thursday, and all students will return Friday.
