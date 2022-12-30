ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, AL

WHNT-TV

Emergency Sirens Out in Russellville and Mad Co

Elkmont Family Trying to Recover After Christmas …. A family in Elkmont is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything that they owned in a fire on Christmas Eve. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. Permitless Concealed Carry...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victim of domestic violence lived next door to social worker

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ”It’s a strange feeling knowing she’ll never be there again.”. Early Sunday morning, 26-year-old Alexis Garth was shot and killed near the 22000 block of Oakdale Ridge Lane in Athens. She was the victim of a domestic violence shooting, the second since Thursday when 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed in Huntsville.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Elkmont Family Trying to Recover After Christmas Eve Fire

A family in Elkmont is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything that they owned in a fire on Christmas Eve.
ELKMONT, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Alabama Department of Corrections investigation underway after five former staffers arrested in December

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - In December, Limestone County deputies arrested five former Alabama Department of Corrections officers. Court records show each person faces multiple charges for crimes committed in the Limestone Correctional Facility. Charges include bribery and using an official position as a corrections officer for personal gain. Stacy...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Distinctive design: Stone family is at home on Sparkman Street

Every corner of the home at 808 Sparkman Street is deeply rooted in history and was restored to its former glory this year before becoming the dream home of Stephanie and Jared Stone and their two children, Easton and Ezekiel. The family of four relocated to Hartselle from Orlando, Fla....
HARTSELLE, AL

