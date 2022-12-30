ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. Elkmont Family Trying to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Emergency Sirens Out in Russellville and Mad Co

Elkmont Family Trying to Recover After Christmas …. A family in Elkmont is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything that they owned in a fire on Christmas Eve. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. Permitless Concealed Carry...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

26 Records Broken In Huntsville During 2022

Happy New Year Tennessee Valley! The last week of 2022 was full of ups and downs weather-wise! We went from brutally cold to above-average temperatures. As we take a look back at the climatology from this past year, it ended off above average regarding rainfall for the Tennessee Valley. While we saw bitterly cold air […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Traffic stop leads to 'Dog Apprehension" of a person in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by ‘dog apprehension” after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon. Traffic stop leads to ‘Dog Apprehension” of a person …. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by ‘dog apprehension” after...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes

2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. Elkmont Family Trying to Recover After Christmas …. A family in Elkmont is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything that they owned in a fire on Christmas Eve. Rescue Me Project...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Body found in Huntsville pond

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond. Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties. Police said the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Elkmont Family Trying to Recover After Christmas Eve Fire

A family in Elkmont is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything that they owned in a fire on Christmas Eve. Elkmont Family Trying to Recover After Christmas …. A family in Elkmont is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything that they owned in a fire on Christmas Eve.
ELKMONT, AL
256today.com

Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville

BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

