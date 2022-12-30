Read full article on original website
Paysend to Open Global Markets for UK SMEs with Payments Fintech Currencycloud
When conducting business overseas, companies of all sizes can be hampered by slow payment times, high costs and limited transfer options, according to an update from Paysend. However, these barriers are “particularly cumbersome for SMEs, which have fewer resources in terms of workforce and cash to spare.” To thrive, young companies need space “to focus on growth and access to international markets rather than a lengthy financial administration.”
Significant Security Breaches in 2022 Are Now Reshaping Crypto, Blockchain Industry: Report
Charles Guillemet, Ledger’s CTO, looks back at the most “critical” crypto events of 2022 and argues that “the failure of centralized entities has emphasized more than ever the importance of self-custody in ensuring inalienable ownership rights.”. Ledger notes in a blog post that 2022 was “a...
Poloniex Expands Presence in APAC, Latin American Markets to Accelerate Web3 Adoption
2022 has been a year of “success” and excitement, the team at Poloniex claims. As a proponent of blockchain technology, Poloniex says that it understands very well that education and adoption “are the key to fostering the development of Web3.”. Since its establishment in 2014, Poloniex has...
The Biggest Crowdfunding Stories of 2022
Goodbye 2022, and hello 2023. The past year was a tough one for many people – a terrible year for the economy with multi-decade high inflation and interest rates chasing it in an attempt to crush rising prices. All markets were impacted, including public markets, private markets, and emerging digital asset ecosystems. Online capital formation continues to grow but at a slower pace due to this economic reality. Below CI reviews some of the biggest investment crowdfunding stories of 2022 with an eye on the future. Online investing and the digitization of finance is inevitable, and enabling all investors to gain access to diverse asset classes is an important policy ambition. So here is to 2020’s hottest crowdfunding stories, and all the best for 2023.
TapTop, an “American Express with Cryptocurrency,” Raises £85K+ via Seedrs
TapTop, which is reportedly led by ex-Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse & PayPal, and is aiming to build “an American Express with cryptocurrency,” has raised 106% (£85,143) of its£80,003 target from 96 investors (at the time of writing) with 9 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign, carried out via Seedrs.
CrowdStreet Announces New Advisor Who is Going to Raise Capital on the Platform
Real estate crowdfunding platform CrowdStreet has announced a new addition to its Board of Advisors. According to a release today, Shawn Lese of Nuveen Real Estate has joined the platform as an advisor. At the same time, in an indication of commitment, Lese is expected to raise equity capital on CrowdStreet -for the first time.
Digital Assets: Binance-Peg BUSD Now Available on TRON Blockchain Network
The team at Binance is pleased to announce that Binance-Peg BUSD is now “available on TRON.”. Along with the BUSD issued by Paxos on the Ethereum blockchain, Binance-Peg BUSD (a wrapped version of BUSD “offered by Binance) extends its supported blockchain networks to include TRON.”. You can now...
Digital Bank N26 Announces Changes to Leadership Structure
N26 recently announced changes to its leadership organization. Effective immediately, N26 co-founder Maximilian Tayenthal will “take over the role of Chief Operating Officer, while retaining his role as Managing Director of N26 Bank AG.”. N26 and Jan Kemper have jointly “agreed that he will step down from his executive...
Circle Asks FSB to Implement Balanced Standards for Financial Stability
Circle has submitted comments to the Financial Stability Board’s (FSB) proposed framework for the international regulation of crypto-asset activities and the regulation and supervision of “Global Stablecoin” Arrangements. Circle appreciates the critical role that the FSB plays in “promoting international financial stability, particularly in developing standards that...
Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report
The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
CryptoKG to Provide Exchange for Trading Crypto and Tokenized Assets
With FTX’s former CEO now looking at the possibility of life in prison, the past six months of the ongoing crypto crisis “have left the popularity of digital currency at a new low,” according to an update shared with CI. However, professional exchange CryptoKG is hoping that,...
Real Estate Platform Pacaso Releases Report Identifying Key Luxury Home Markets in the US
Pacaso, the real estate platform that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, released a report “identifying the top ten luxury second home markets across the U.S. in 2022.”. To determine the top U.S. markets, Pacaso reportedly “analyzed second home mortgage rate lock data, an indicator of...
Gemini Sends Letter to Barry Silbert, Digital Currency Group Founder: You took this money … to fuel greedy share buybacks, illiquid venture investments
Crypto firm Gemini has posted an open letter criticizing Barry Silbert and his company Digital Currency Group (DCG). In November, following the collapse of FTX, Genesis – a subsidiary of DCG – halted redemptions. Gemini had utilized the Genesis lending platform for its Earn program – a yield service that had generated an 8.5% return prior to the cessation of activities. Gemini’s customers were caught in the lurch. When Genesis “paused” withdrawals, Gemini commented:
HR Tech Unicorn Darwinbox Appoints Panuwat Benrohman as MD for Thailand
Darwinbox, which claims to be one of the fastest-growing HR technology unicorns, announced the appointment of Panuwat Benrohman (Ben) as the Managing Director and Country Head for Thailand. Panuwat (Ben) is the latest addition to Darwinbox’s growing Regional Leadership team and will be “at the forefront of the organization’s business...
Small Business, “Big Problem,” Report Reveals that 67% of SMEs Worldwide Are “Fighting for Survival”
Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-sized companies are the backbone of the global economy, according to an update from the World Economic Forum (WEF). They create “close to 70% of jobs and GDP worldwide.” But, amid warnings of a global recession, research from the World Economic Forum and the National University of Singapore Business School indicates “that 67% of executives from SMEs cite survival and expansion as their main challenge.”
US Retail Sales Grew 7.6% this Holiday Season, Mastercard Report Reveals
According to Mastercard SpendingPulseTM, U.S. retail sales excluding automotive “increased 7.6% year-over-year this holiday season, running from November 1 through December 24.”. Mastercard SpendingPulse “measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.”. Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and...
Remittances Report: Billions of Dollars Lost Each Year Due to Costly Cross-Border Transaction Fees
Millions of consumers are offering financial support to friends and family members residing abroad. However, when it comes to getting those (remittances) to the intended recepients, it is a lot more costly than it should be, according to an update from Fintech firm Wise (LSE:WISE). Because of high costs associated...
