Goodbye 2022, and hello 2023. The past year was a tough one for many people – a terrible year for the economy with multi-decade high inflation and interest rates chasing it in an attempt to crush rising prices. All markets were impacted, including public markets, private markets, and emerging digital asset ecosystems. Online capital formation continues to grow but at a slower pace due to this economic reality. Below CI reviews some of the biggest investment crowdfunding stories of 2022 with an eye on the future. Online investing and the digitization of finance is inevitable, and enabling all investors to gain access to diverse asset classes is an important policy ambition. So here is to 2020’s hottest crowdfunding stories, and all the best for 2023.

1 DAY AGO