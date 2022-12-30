Read full article on original website
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/2
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss trains, planes, and automobiles. Dothan vs Houston Academy | 2022 Dothan Hoops Classic Day 5. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:00 AM UTC. The Dothan Wolves emerge as champions of the 2022 Dothan...
Car hits pole on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A car sustained heavy damage after running off the road and hitting a commercial sign. According to officials on the scene, the car left the roadway before reaching the guardrail on the 3200 block of Ross Clark Circle. The car drove through the grass lot of...
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Portion of Campbellton Highway closed for drainage work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of Campbellton Highway, located in the southwest outskirts of Dothan, will be closed until further notice. The portion of the roadway closed, located between W Saunders Road and Scott Nurserey Road, is due to storm drainage replacement for an upcoming paving project. Drivers are...
Legal Talk Tuesday: Trains, Planes, and Automobiles
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss trains, planes, and automobiles. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
4WARN Weather Days issued for January 3 through January 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared 4Warn Weather Days for Tuesday, January 3 through Wednesday, January 4. We can expect two rounds of storms, the first being Tuesday afternoon with a big window of 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Round two will come in Wednesday morning from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Pet of the Week: Sweet Sidney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our furry friends just keep on rolling in, as we bring you our latest Pet of the Week. Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon returned to News 4 Live at Lunch this week, and with her was a 3-month-old kitten named Sidney. He is a grey...
Samson Elementary flooded after busted pipes, cleanup continues
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Some major cleanup continues over at Samson Elementary School after busted pipes caused by the Christmas weekend freezing temperatures resulted in flooding throughout the school. According to a Facebook post from the Geneva County School system, the pipes busted in the ceiling of the school, which...
Severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be exceptionally warm with lows in the low and middle 60s. Patchy fog will be possible. Tuesday starts off dry, but we have a 70% chance for rain during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms will be discrete in natural, so tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail will all be possible. The worst storms and higher chance for severe weather will likely be along and west/north of the I-65 corridor. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.
ALERT: Dothan police looking for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan Police are asking for public assistance in finding an 18-year-old runaway. According to the Dothan Police Department, Elle Vaughn was wearing a Taco Bell uniform when she was last seen by her guardian outside of the Taco Bell at 4468 West Main Street on the morning of December 20.
Fifth Dothan City Schools Capital Plan Community Forum set for January
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools announced on Monday that a new Capital Plan Community Forum date has been added for the month of January. The forum, happening on January 19 at 6 p.m. at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School, will be another chance for community members to give their input in identifying needed capital projects through the school district. 4 previous forums were held with members of the community in November.
Dr. Tennille, the man and his vision for a town
According to Margaret Pace Farmer’s book, One Hundred Fifty Years in Pike County Alabama 1821-1971, Dr. A. St. C. Tennille was a physician and manufacturer. His name is in fact connected with many enterprises during the time he lived in Pike County. The town of Tennille was named for Dr. Tennille in recognition of his part in bringing the railroad to the county. In 1887, the Messenger published a brief history of Dr. Tennille’s accomplishments.
UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
Victim named in Enterprise death
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
Man arrested after early morning Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, at 3:10 a.m., Monday, January 2, Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road in relation to a possible suicide.
Samson’s inaugural New Year’s Eve snuff can drop
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—Nationwide, there are a number of new year’s eve traditions. For instance, New York city’s “Giant Crystal Ball Drop”; Mobile’s “Moon Pie Drop”; and now a new one located in Western Genera County. Samson Mayor Clay King and a few...
‘We don’t need another dollar store’
Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful of fueling stations, a motel, an RV park and Ponce de Leon Springs to lure in travelers. Residents say they want growth but not in the form of another dollar store.
Dothan woman arrested and charged after knife attack, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Dothan woman was arrested Thursday, December 29, after police say an argument led to her pulling a knife and cutting a victim she had a relationship with. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall did not disclose the relationship between Toshie Yerki Adams, 40, and the victim. The...
Inmate found dead in Alabama jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a confinement […]
Jackson County teen arrested, charged for intending to sell drugs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over a car for speeding on Friday around 7:30 p.m. They said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and a K-9 drug-sniffing dog alerted deputies there were drugs.
