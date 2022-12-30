DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be exceptionally warm with lows in the low and middle 60s. Patchy fog will be possible. Tuesday starts off dry, but we have a 70% chance for rain during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms will be discrete in natural, so tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail will all be possible. The worst storms and higher chance for severe weather will likely be along and west/north of the I-65 corridor. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO