New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Man arrested in connection with South Windsor road rage incident

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in South Windsor where someone pointed a gun at a victim, according to police. Terrance Stover, 31, of Windsor, was arrested on Monday on an active arrest warrant. Stover was charged with second-degree breach...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Police recovered $20,000 in a Cryptocurrency Scam

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A Milford resident complained to state police in regards to a larceny by false pretenses. On September 2, the victim lost $41,150 when he deposited money into Bitcoin ATM machines. They traced the scam back to two major cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S. and the Cayman...
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: 19-year-old shot outside New Year's Eve party in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 19-year-old man was shot and injured early Sunday morning outside a nightclub on Federal Street, police said. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. following a confrontation that allegedly began inside the club as customers celebrated the new year, according to Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran, a spokesperson for the Bridgeport Police Department.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

MISSING: Hartford police search for 11-year-old boy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have issued a silver alert for a missing 11-year-old boy, Gabriel Koivogui. Officers described Koivogui as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 4’9″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red pants. Hartford police are […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway

A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car

#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police investigating 2 shootings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating two separate shootings where one was killed and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At around 10:22 p.m. on Friday, Police received a call that a person had been shot on Saltonstall Avenue, between James Street and Saltonstall Court. Police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Second Person Shot Overnight

#Bridgeport News: On January 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am Bridgeport Police Officers responded to Federal Street on a report of a party shot in the leg. The incident allegedly began inside Club Azul (922 Madison Avenue) and ended with the assault taking place outside the club on Federal Street. Further information indicated the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 19-year-old Bridgeport man.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Funeral for the fallen North Haven firefighter

CT residents are less than 2 weeks away from legal recreational marijuana sales. Slate Clean law will remove low level cannabis convictions from people's records. Matty Wirtz died of cardiovascular disease after collapsing at the scene a day before Christmas. Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

1 dead after shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
HAMDEN, CT

