FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested in connection with South Windsor road rage incident
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in South Windsor where someone pointed a gun at a victim, according to police. Terrance Stover, 31, of Windsor, was arrested on Monday on an active arrest warrant. Stover was charged with second-degree breach...
New Haven resident killed in New Years afternoon shooting
New Haven resident killed in New Years afternoon shooting.
New Year's Day Shooting In Springfield Claims 1 Life: Police
One person is dead following a shooting that happened on New Year's Day in Springfield, authorities said. Police responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Allen Street just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh on Twitter. Upon arrival, officers found...
Police recovered $20,000 in a Cryptocurrency Scam
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A Milford resident complained to state police in regards to a larceny by false pretenses. On September 2, the victim lost $41,150 when he deposited money into Bitcoin ATM machines. They traced the scam back to two major cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S. and the Cayman...
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
Police: 19-year-old shot outside New Year's Eve party in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 19-year-old man was shot and injured early Sunday morning outside a nightclub on Federal Street, police said. The shooting took place around 3 a.m. following a confrontation that allegedly began inside the club as customers celebrated the new year, according to Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran, a spokesperson for the Bridgeport Police Department.
MISSING: Hartford police search for 11-year-old boy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have issued a silver alert for a missing 11-year-old boy, Gabriel Koivogui. Officers described Koivogui as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 4’9″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red pants. Hartford police are […]
Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway
A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car
#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
New Haven police investigating 2 shootings
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating two separate shootings where one was killed and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At around 10:22 p.m. on Friday, Police received a call that a person had been shot on Saltonstall Avenue, between James Street and Saltonstall Court. Police...
45 Years After Disappearance Of Teen, New Haven Police Renew Call For Information
Police have renewed a call for information about a Connecticut man who disappeared shortly after his high school graduation 45 years ago. Samuel Byrd was last seen in June 1977 after his graduation from Hamden High School, when he was 18 years old, the New Haven Police Department said in an announcement posted on Monday, Jan. 2.
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
Bridgeport News: Second Person Shot Overnight
#Bridgeport News: On January 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am Bridgeport Police Officers responded to Federal Street on a report of a party shot in the leg. The incident allegedly began inside Club Azul (922 Madison Avenue) and ended with the assault taking place outside the club on Federal Street. Further information indicated the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 19-year-old Bridgeport man.
Funeral for the fallen North Haven firefighter
CT residents are less than 2 weeks away from legal recreational marijuana sales. Slate Clean law will remove low level cannabis convictions from people's records. Matty Wirtz died of cardiovascular disease after collapsing at the scene a day before Christmas. Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on...
Record number of illegal guns, increase in homicides reported in Hartford in 2022
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A record number of illegal guns were taken off streets in Hartford in 2022. The city also saw an increase in the number of homicides. With that year in the books, Channel 3 dug into the capital city’s crime statistics. Three hundred sixty-seven illegal guns...
1 dead after shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
Police: Hartford man dies after being shot in car in New Haven's Fair Haven neighborhood
NEW HAVEN — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot the previous night while sitting in a car on Saltonstall Avenue in the city's Fair Haven neighborhood, police said. The death marked New Haven's 14th homicide of 2022. Police identified the man Sunday as Ernie Negroni-Feliciano. New...
State police respond to thousands of calls for service, hundreds of crashes over New Year’s holiday weekend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they responded to nearly 5,000 service calls and more than 240 crashes over the course of the New Year’s holiday weekend. Troopers updated their final enforcement statistics on Tuesday morning. They said they responded to 4,875 calls for service, 396 speeding...
Procession for North Haven firefighter Matty Wirtz enters St. Barnabas Church
With the holiday break over for many schools, parents said they’re keeping an eye on their children’s health, especially after visits with family. Meteorologist Scot Haney said we could be looking at record temps by Wednesday, but with rain. Here is his Monday 7 a.m. forecast. Updated: 10...
