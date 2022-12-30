Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Changing of the Guard: Outgoing Three-Term Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza Honored as New Sheriff Assumes the Office
The start of the new year brought change within the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office as outgoing Sheriff John Snaza said his goodbyes and incoming Sheriff Derek Sanders introduced his new staff. Sanders was elected Thurston County sheriff in November, ousting the three-term incumbent. Snaza, the twin brother of Lewis...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu
A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
Chronicle
Lewis County Marks Retirement of Long-Serving Court Commissioner Tracy Mitchell
One of the longest-serving judicial officers in Lewis County history, Constitutional Court Commissioner Tracy Mitchell, retired at the end of December. Mitchell served on the bench at the Law and Justice Center in Chehalis for over 24 years, overseeing child dependency, divorce and family law proceedings. “There have been some...
Chronicle
Derek Sanders Eager to Shape Thurston County Sheriff's Office in New Year, But Expects 'Baptism by Fire'
Derek Sanders is eager to shape the Thurston County Sheriff's Office with his new command staff at the helm in 2023, but he says he's not completely sure what he's stepping into. Sanders was sworn in as sheriff during a Dec. 27 ceremony by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Sharonda...
Chronicle
Second Brother Wanted in Connection With Thurston County Death in Custody, Police Say
The second of two brothers wanted in connection with a homicide in a Lacey motel parking lot last summer is now in custody, Lacey police say. Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder by North Las Vegas Police after a long pursuit, according to a news release from Lacey police.
Chronicle
Sirens: Indecent Liberties; DUI Arrest; Theft; Assault; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 30. No injuries were reported. • A minor, non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1200 block of Belmont Avenue just after 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 1. DUI. • Richard...
Chronicle
Lewis County PUD Commissioners Fire General Manager
At a special meeting Monday morning, the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioners voted 2-1 to terminate the utility’s general manager, Chris Roden. Those in favor were commissioners Mike Hadaller and Michael Kelly. Commissioner Ed Rothlin voted against the motion to fire Roden, who was hired in 2018 after a stint in a different management position for the utility and time working at the Cowlitz County PUD.
Chronicle
Boys & Girls Club of Lewis County Hires Sarah Althauser as New Executive Director
Sarah Althauser, a Centralia city councilor and business owner, announced Monday she is taking over as the new executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lewis County. The nonprofit serves roughly 140 children in Lewis County, with locations in Centralia and Chehalis. While the Chehalis campus is “going...
Chronicle
Thurston County's First Baby of 2023 Is a Boy Named Lance
Lance Henson was born at 3:08 a.m. Sunday at MultiCare Capital Medical Center in Olympia, making him Thurston County's first baby of 2023, a spokesman for the hospital said. Henson came into this world at 20 inches long and weighing slightly more than nine pounds, spokesman Scott Thompson said. He is the second child for parents Bernadette, 27, and Colby, 29, of Shelton.
Chronicle
Arbor Health Tentatively Selects New CEO, Pending Final Agreement
Arbor Health released a statement on Thursday announcing the tentative selection of Kyle Kellum, of Valentine, Nebraska, as CEO, pending negotiations to finalize the offer. Kellum, who currently serves as the CEO of Cherry County Hospital and Clinics in Valentine, visited Arbor Health facilities during the first week of December and met with staff.
Chronicle
Man With Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Fentanyl and Gun Arrested in Centralia
A 35-year-old Tumwater man was booked into the Lewis County Jail Friday after being found with a fiream and drugs, according to the Centralia Police Department. Christian D. Brown was arrested at about 12:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue. According to police, Brown was found to be...
Chronicle
'Office Space' Inspired Washington Software Engineer's Theft Scheme, Prosecutors Say
A Tacoma man was fired from his software engineering job at Zulily after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Seattle-based e-commerce company using a scheme inspired by the 1999 cult classic film, "Office Space," according to prosecutors. Ermenildo "Ernie" Castro, 28, was charged last week with two counts...
Chronicle
Death Notice: Jan. 3, 2023
• JIMMY COLIN FARRISH, 85, Morton, died Dec. 19 at Love and Care Adult Family Home in Morton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brown Mortuary Service.
Chronicle
Photo: Five Generations of Local Family in One Photo
“In this picture are five generations of Verleys. Standing in back are great-grandpa Steve Verley, of Chehalis, and grandpa Zane Verley, of Centralia. In the front row are great-great-grandpa Gene Verley, of Chehalis, mom Phoenix Verley, of California, and sweet baby Jax.” — submitted by Debbie Verley.
Chronicle
Guest Commentary: Five Reasons to Believe in the Future of Centralia
The future of Centralia is bright. To outsiders, the story of Centralia has been a sad one. A doomed coal town with high poverty, failing schools, catastrophic flooding — a script we all know. Yet, even in the darkest winters, dedicated Centralians kindled a light of optimism for the future and stoked that fire with their time and talents. They believed the future would be better and they were willing to work for it. Now, Centralia is on the cusp of a great transformation. In a flip of the old saying, you have to believe it to see it. Here are five reasons to believe in Centralia.
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Mycological Society to Hold Annual Membership Meeting
The Southwest Washington Mycological Society, a club focused on local mushrooms that is headquartered in Lewis County, will host a membership meeting at the WSU Extension office, 17 SW Cascade Ave. in Chehalis on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. “Our topics this month include … discussion of future direction....
Chronicle
Father Rushes Wife From Pe Ell to Centralia to Deliver First Baby of New Year
The first baby of 2023 born at Providence Centralia Hospital came into the world at 3:42 p.m. and was one of two babies born Jan. 1 at Providence Centralia. Oliver James Harris weighed 6 pounds, 7.1 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. He is the second son of Cede and Eric Harris, of Centralia, and brother of Levi Michael Harris, 21 months. Oliver was delivered by Dr. Jennifer Scalici of the Providence Centralia Women’s Center.
Chronicle
In Focus: Progress at the Centralia Station Development From Above
The Centralia Station project is seen through fog from above Monday morning. The multi-use development, located near Mellen Street, is a Port of Centralia project. A new WinCo store will be the anchor tenant at the development. WinCo Foods is a warehouse-style supermarket chain that offers a long list of bulk food items. All of its locations are open 24 hours a day. A solid date for the completion of the project has not been announced.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Paint and Sip Ends 2022, Giant Cheese Ball Drop Rings in 2023
When my adult children return home for the holidays, I drop everything to focus on spending time with them. I remember hearing so often from older people as I raised my son and daughter that I should treasure the time with them because it flies by fast. Now I find...
Chronicle
Swimmers Welcome the New Year With 10K Swim at Thorbeckes in Centralia
Sixteen swimmers of different ages and abilities were welcomed at Thorbeckes in Centralia Saturday for the fourth New Year’s 10K Swim. Swimmers participated in the 10-kilometer swim that began around 9 a.m. and ended around 1 p.m. Saturday, marking the first time the event was held since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The event helps support the Lewis County Animal Shelter.
