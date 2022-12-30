ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu

A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
LONGVIEW, WA
Sirens: Indecent Liberties; DUI Arrest; Theft; Assault; Trespassing

Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 30. No injuries were reported. • A minor, non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1200 block of Belmont Avenue just after 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 1. DUI. • Richard...
CENTRALIA, WA
Lewis County PUD Commissioners Fire General Manager

At a special meeting Monday morning, the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioners voted 2-1 to terminate the utility’s general manager, Chris Roden. Those in favor were commissioners Mike Hadaller and Michael Kelly. Commissioner Ed Rothlin voted against the motion to fire Roden, who was hired in 2018 after a stint in a different management position for the utility and time working at the Cowlitz County PUD.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Thurston County's First Baby of 2023 Is a Boy Named Lance

Lance Henson was born at 3:08 a.m. Sunday at MultiCare Capital Medical Center in Olympia, making him Thurston County's first baby of 2023, a spokesman for the hospital said. Henson came into this world at 20 inches long and weighing slightly more than nine pounds, spokesman Scott Thompson said. He is the second child for parents Bernadette, 27, and Colby, 29, of Shelton.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Arbor Health Tentatively Selects New CEO, Pending Final Agreement

Arbor Health released a statement on Thursday announcing the tentative selection of Kyle Kellum, of Valentine, Nebraska, as CEO, pending negotiations to finalize the offer. Kellum, who currently serves as the CEO of Cherry County Hospital and Clinics in Valentine, visited Arbor Health facilities during the first week of December and met with staff.
VALENTINE, NE
Death Notice: Jan. 3, 2023

• JIMMY COLIN FARRISH, 85, Morton, died Dec. 19 at Love and Care Adult Family Home in Morton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brown Mortuary Service.
MORTON, WA
Photo: Five Generations of Local Family in One Photo

“In this picture are five generations of Verleys. Standing in back are great-grandpa Steve Verley, of Chehalis, and grandpa Zane Verley, of Centralia. In the front row are great-great-grandpa Gene Verley, of Chehalis, mom Phoenix Verley, of California, and sweet baby Jax.” — submitted by Debbie Verley.
CHEHALIS, WA
Guest Commentary: Five Reasons to Believe in the Future of Centralia

The future of Centralia is bright. To outsiders, the story of Centralia has been a sad one. A doomed coal town with high poverty, failing schools, catastrophic flooding — a script we all know. Yet, even in the darkest winters, dedicated Centralians kindled a light of optimism for the future and stoked that fire with their time and talents. They believed the future would be better and they were willing to work for it. Now, Centralia is on the cusp of a great transformation. In a flip of the old saying, you have to believe it to see it. Here are five reasons to believe in Centralia.
CENTRALIA, WA
Southwest Washington Mycological Society to Hold Annual Membership Meeting

The Southwest Washington Mycological Society, a club focused on local mushrooms that is headquartered in Lewis County, will host a membership meeting at the WSU Extension office, 17 SW Cascade Ave. in Chehalis on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. “Our topics this month include … discussion of future direction....
CHEHALIS, WA
Father Rushes Wife From Pe Ell to Centralia to Deliver First Baby of New Year

The first baby of 2023 born at Providence Centralia Hospital came into the world at 3:42 p.m. and was one of two babies born Jan. 1 at Providence Centralia. Oliver James Harris weighed 6 pounds, 7.1 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. He is the second son of Cede and Eric Harris, of Centralia, and brother of Levi Michael Harris, 21 months. Oliver was delivered by Dr. Jennifer Scalici of the Providence Centralia Women’s Center.
CENTRALIA, WA
In Focus: Progress at the Centralia Station Development From Above

The Centralia Station project is seen through fog from above Monday morning. The multi-use development, located near Mellen Street, is a Port of Centralia project. A new WinCo store will be the anchor tenant at the development. WinCo Foods is a warehouse-style supermarket chain that offers a long list of bulk food items. All of its locations are open 24 hours a day. A solid date for the completion of the project has not been announced.
CENTRALIA, WA
Swimmers Welcome the New Year With 10K Swim at Thorbeckes in Centralia

Sixteen swimmers of different ages and abilities were welcomed at Thorbeckes in Centralia Saturday for the fourth New Year’s 10K Swim. Swimmers participated in the 10-kilometer swim that began around 9 a.m. and ended around 1 p.m. Saturday, marking the first time the event was held since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The event helps support the Lewis County Animal Shelter.
CENTRALIA, WA

